SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹21.7
Prev. Close₹21.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹21.98
Day's Low₹21
52 Week's High₹33.59
52 Week's Low₹17.21
Book Value₹-2.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
4.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-4.36
-4.57
-4.49
Net Worth
-0.36
-0.13
-0.34
-0.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.11
-0.16
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-3.5
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
0.01
-0.01
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-24.72
-37.13
64.6
-49.43
EBIT growth
-24.72
-37.13
85.35
-55.09
Net profit growth
-34.57
-27.82
72.52
-51.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R S Lahoti
Director
Jyoti Vikas Kasat
Independent Director
Avijit Vasu
Additional Director
Nikita Dharmendra Kothari
Additional Director
Pranam Harish Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalpesh Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Servoteach Industries Limited (formerly known as Servotech Engineering Industries Limited) was incorporated on 07 October, 1994 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on 21st November, 1994.. The Company changed the name from Servotech Engineering Industries Limited to Servoteach Industries Limited on November 4, 2017.The Company is engaged in the trading & supply of turnkey projects of Solvent Extraction Plants, Castor Oil Plants, Edible Oil plants, Oil Refinery Plants, Vanaspati Plants, and Dairy & food Processing Plants, Chemical/Petrochemical, and Pharmaceutical Plants etc. Distilleries & its all type of equipments, Accessories, Spare parts & Components. The Companys business segment is primarily Process Engineering Division.
The Lexoraa Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is ₹8.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is 0 and -8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lexoraa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is ₹17.21 and ₹33.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lexoraa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.68%, 3 Years at 87.05%, 1 Year at -11.38%, 6 Month at -10.03%, 3 Month at -9.53% and 1 Month at -10.06%.
