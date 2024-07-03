iifl-logo-icon 1
Servoteach Industries Ltd Share Price

21
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:52:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.7
  • Day's High21.98
  • 52 Wk High33.59
  • Prev. Close21.27
  • Day's Low21
  • 52 Wk Low 17.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.25
  • Div. Yield0
Servoteach Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

21.7

Prev. Close

21.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

21.98

Day's Low

21

52 Week's High

33.59

52 Week's Low

17.21

Book Value

-2.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Servoteach Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lexoraa Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lexoraa Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.57%

Non-Promoter- 72.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Servoteach Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

4.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.6

-4.36

-4.57

-4.49

Net Worth

-0.36

-0.13

-0.34

-0.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.11

-0.16

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-3.5

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

0.01

-0.01

-0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-24.72

-37.13

64.6

-49.43

EBIT growth

-24.72

-37.13

85.35

-55.09

Net profit growth

-34.57

-27.82

72.52

-51.62

Servoteach Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Servoteach Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R S Lahoti

Director

Jyoti Vikas Kasat

Independent Director

Avijit Vasu

Additional Director

Nikita Dharmendra Kothari

Additional Director

Pranam Harish Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalpesh Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Servoteach Industries Ltd

Summary

Servoteach Industries Limited (formerly known as Servotech Engineering Industries Limited) was incorporated on 07 October, 1994 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on 21st November, 1994.. The Company changed the name from Servotech Engineering Industries Limited to Servoteach Industries Limited on November 4, 2017.The Company is engaged in the trading & supply of turnkey projects of Solvent Extraction Plants, Castor Oil Plants, Edible Oil plants, Oil Refinery Plants, Vanaspati Plants, and Dairy & food Processing Plants, Chemical/Petrochemical, and Pharmaceutical Plants etc. Distilleries & its all type of equipments, Accessories, Spare parts & Components. The Companys business segment is primarily Process Engineering Division.
Company FAQs

What is the Lexoraa Industries Ltd share price today?

The Lexoraa Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is ₹8.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is 0 and -8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lexoraa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is ₹17.21 and ₹33.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

Lexoraa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.68%, 3 Years at 87.05%, 1 Year at -11.38%, 6 Month at -10.03%, 3 Month at -9.53% and 1 Month at -10.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.43 %

