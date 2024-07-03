Summary

Servoteach Industries Limited (formerly known as Servotech Engineering Industries Limited) was incorporated on 07 October, 1994 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on 21st November, 1994.. The Company changed the name from Servotech Engineering Industries Limited to Servoteach Industries Limited on November 4, 2017.The Company is engaged in the trading & supply of turnkey projects of Solvent Extraction Plants, Castor Oil Plants, Edible Oil plants, Oil Refinery Plants, Vanaspati Plants, and Dairy & food Processing Plants, Chemical/Petrochemical, and Pharmaceutical Plants etc. Distilleries & its all type of equipments, Accessories, Spare parts & Components. The Companys business segment is primarily Process Engineering Division.

