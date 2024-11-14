Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting: Intimation regarding of Continuation of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) with the M/s. Link Intime India Private limited of Lexoraa Industries Limited (Formerly known as Servoteach Industries Limited)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 respectively together with Limited Review Reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of meeting of board

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Servoteach Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following transactions: Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon; Any other matter with the permission of Chair.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Servoteach Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SERVOTEACH INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone financial results and statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has considered and approved; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 respectively together with Statutory Auditors Report thereon and a declaration on unmodified opinion on the same are enclosed herewith. 2. The appointment of M/s. Kamlesh A. Lilwani & Co.,Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025. The details as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 of the above appointment is enclosed as Annexure I. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09 May, 2024 Intimation under regulation 30-appointment of Chief financial officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 Jul 2024

Board Meeting Outcome

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015: Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer The Board of Directors in their meeting held today have approved appointment of Ms. Shivanshi Mishra (A67166) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from today, April 05, 2024 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and having requisite qualifications to hold the said position. (details provided in Annexure A). The meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3. 15 p.m. This is for your kind information and record The Board of Directors in their meeting held today have appointed Ms. Shivanshi Mishra as the company secretary and compliance officer of the company with effect from April 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024