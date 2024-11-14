iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Servoteach Industries Ltd Board Meeting

18.97
(-0.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Servoteach Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting: Intimation regarding of Continuation of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) with the M/s. Link Intime India Private limited of Lexoraa Industries Limited (Formerly known as Servoteach Industries Limited)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 respectively together with Limited Review Reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of meeting of board
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Servoteach Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following transactions: Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon; Any other matter with the permission of Chair.
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Servoteach Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SERVOTEACH INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone financial results and statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has considered and approved; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 respectively together with Statutory Auditors Report thereon and a declaration on unmodified opinion on the same are enclosed herewith. 2. The appointment of M/s. Kamlesh A. Lilwani & Co.,Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025. The details as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 of the above appointment is enclosed as Annexure I. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09 May, 2024 Intimation under regulation 30-appointment of Chief financial officer of the Company.
Board Meeting3 May 20243 Jul 2024
Board Meeting Outcome
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015: Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer The Board of Directors in their meeting held today have approved appointment of Ms. Shivanshi Mishra (A67166) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from today, April 05, 2024 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and having requisite qualifications to hold the said position. (details provided in Annexure A). The meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3. 15 p.m. This is for your kind information and record The Board of Directors in their meeting held today have appointed Ms. Shivanshi Mishra as the company secretary and compliance officer of the company with effect from April 05, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Servoteach Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. 2. Any other business items proposed by the Board Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Saturday, 10th February, 2024 i.e. today have approved the Un-audited financial results and Limited review report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and other matters as enclosed herewith The Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 10, 2024 have approved the alteration in following details of the Memorandum of Association of the company: 1. Alteration in the main object clause 2. Increase in the authorised share capital Please find attached details as enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) It is our prayer to the Honorable Exchange to consider this submission as timely compliance as it was inadvertently uploaded under wrong tab and accept this revised submission in correct tab . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Servoteach Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Servoteach Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.