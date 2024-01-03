Seshaasai Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.62
147.62
60.71
2.55
Preference Capital
0
0
2.45
2.45
Reserves
286.58
142.49
121.98
107.95
Net Worth
434.2
290.11
185.14
112.95
Minority Interest
Debt
350.24
312
229.48
139.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.66
13.97
14.41
7.96
Total Liabilities
802.1
616.08
429.03
260.39
Fixed Assets
354.25
284.74
231.64
134.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.25
0.71
0.71
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.75
4.77
5.82
0
Networking Capital
314.35
270.97
177.52
117.41
Inventories
157.66
133.25
99.6
58.67
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
220.44
220.79
154.87
102.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
98.07
88.18
68.69
35.01
Sundry Creditors
-132.11
-111.91
-118.65
-69.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-29.71
-59.34
-26.99
-9.3
Cash
104.49
54.89
13.34
8.32
Total Assets
802.09
616.08
429.03
260.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.