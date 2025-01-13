Seven Hill Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.14
-7.33
-7.48
-7.53
Net Worth
8.86
5.67
5.52
5.47
Minority Interest
Debt
6.27
6.16
6.16
13.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.13
11.83
11.68
18.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.27
4.49
3.71
5.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-9.69
-10.04
-8.47
-5.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.02
0.83
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-5.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.77
-10.06
-9.3
-0.2
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-8.42
-5.55
-4.76
-0.19
