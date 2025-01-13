iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Seven Hill Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.03
(-2.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:04:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Seven Hill Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.14

-7.33

-7.48

-7.53

Net Worth

8.86

5.67

5.52

5.47

Minority Interest

Debt

6.27

6.16

6.16

13.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.13

11.83

11.68

18.59

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.27

4.49

3.71

5.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-9.69

-10.04

-8.47

-5.33

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.02

0.83

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-5.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.77

-10.06

-9.3

-0.2

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

-8.42

-5.55

-4.76

-0.19

Seven Hill Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Seven Hill Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.