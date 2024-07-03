Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.09
Prev. Close₹1.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.23
Day's High₹1.14
Day's Low₹1.04
52 Week's High₹1.39
52 Week's Low₹0.66
Book Value₹0.71
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.52
P/E3.89
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.14
-7.33
-7.48
-7.53
Net Worth
8.86
5.67
5.52
5.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
0
0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gunjan Rajesh Shah.
Independent Director
Samiksha S Sanjay
Independent Director
Niraj Vaghela
Non Executive Director
BRAVIM MALKAN ALIAS SHAH
Independent Director
RAJKUMAR SHINGVI
Reports by Seven Hill Industries Ltd
Summary
Seven Hill Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Kosian Industries Limited as a Private Limited Company on February 19, 1990. The Company became a Public Limited Company on March 31, 1994 and changed the name to Kosian Finance Ltd with effect from April 15, 1994. Finally, the name of the Company was changed from Kosian Finance Ltd to Seven Hill Industries Ltd on August 26, 2013.The Company provides various financial related services in India. The Company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial services such as trading in shares and securities, investment, loans and advances. Apart from this, it is also present in the software trading. The Company provides financial service through a separate division in the name of Shivom Financial Services.During the year 2005-06, Kosian Industries started the activity of taking over and acquiring 100% equity share capital of Ideal Systems (ISPL), an ISO 9001-2000 certified software company to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.The Companys mission is to simplify finances, save money and time for millions of Indian businesses and people. It is a technology driven company that builds trusted, useful and insightful platforms for clients to run their finances and improve their relationship with money.
Read More
The Seven Hill Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seven Hill Industries Ltd is ₹13.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Seven Hill Industries Ltd is 3.89 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seven Hill Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seven Hill Industries Ltd is ₹0.66 and ₹1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Seven Hill Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at 27.17%, 1 Year at 47.30%, 6 Month at -14.17%, 3 Month at 11.22% and 1 Month at 2.83%.
