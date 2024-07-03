iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Seven Hill Industries Ltd Share Price

1.04
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.09
  • Day's High1.14
  • 52 Wk High1.39
  • Prev. Close1.09
  • Day's Low1.04
  • 52 Wk Low 0.66
  • Turnover (lac)5.23
  • P/E3.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.71
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Seven Hill Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.09

Prev. Close

1.09

Turnover(Lac.)

5.23

Day's High

1.14

Day's Low

1.04

52 Week's High

1.39

52 Week's Low

0.66

Book Value

0.71

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.52

P/E

3.89

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Seven Hill Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Seven Hill Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Seven Hill Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Seven Hill Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.14

-7.33

-7.48

-7.53

Net Worth

8.86

5.67

5.52

5.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

0

0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Seven Hill Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Seven Hill Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gunjan Rajesh Shah.

Independent Director

Samiksha S Sanjay

Independent Director

Niraj Vaghela

Non Executive Director

BRAVIM MALKAN ALIAS SHAH

Independent Director

RAJKUMAR SHINGVI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Seven Hill Industries Ltd

Summary

Seven Hill Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Kosian Industries Limited as a Private Limited Company on February 19, 1990. The Company became a Public Limited Company on March 31, 1994 and changed the name to Kosian Finance Ltd with effect from April 15, 1994. Finally, the name of the Company was changed from Kosian Finance Ltd to Seven Hill Industries Ltd on August 26, 2013.The Company provides various financial related services in India. The Company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial services such as trading in shares and securities, investment, loans and advances. Apart from this, it is also present in the software trading. The Company provides financial service through a separate division in the name of Shivom Financial Services.During the year 2005-06, Kosian Industries started the activity of taking over and acquiring 100% equity share capital of Ideal Systems (ISPL), an ISO 9001-2000 certified software company to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.The Companys mission is to simplify finances, save money and time for millions of Indian businesses and people. It is a technology driven company that builds trusted, useful and insightful platforms for clients to run their finances and improve their relationship with money.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Seven Hill Industries Ltd share price today?

The Seven Hill Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Seven Hill Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seven Hill Industries Ltd is ₹13.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Seven Hill Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Seven Hill Industries Ltd is 3.89 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Seven Hill Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seven Hill Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seven Hill Industries Ltd is ₹0.66 and ₹1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Seven Hill Industries Ltd?

Seven Hill Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at 27.17%, 1 Year at 47.30%, 6 Month at -14.17%, 3 Month at 11.22% and 1 Month at 2.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Seven Hill Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Seven Hill Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Seven Hill Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.