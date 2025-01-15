Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Seven Hill Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 15 2025 inter alia to approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 also transact other business activities as per compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 .

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Seven Hill Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 15 2024 inter alia to approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 also transact other business activities as per compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 . This is to inform you that Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on Friday 15th November 2024 in accordance with SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and taken on record inter-alia the following items; 1. Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on unaudited Standalone Financial for the quarter ended September 30, 2024; The board meeting Commence at 6:00 P.M. and concluded on 07.15 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Seven Hill Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 also transact other business activities as per compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 . This is to inform you that Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday 14th May 2024 in accordance with SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and taken on record inter-alia the following items; 1. Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on unaudited Standalone Financial for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Seven Hill Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and other items of the Agenda. This is to inform you that Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 30th May 2024 in accordance with SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and taken on record inter-alia the following items; 1. Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Result for the Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Audit Report in pursuance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the F.Y. 31st March, 2024. Read less.. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on May 30, 2024 approve and taken on record the following items: 1. Consideration and approval of audited financial result for the year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Independent Audit report in pursuance with Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024