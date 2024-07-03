iifl-logo-icon 1
Seven Hill Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Kosian Industries Limited as a Private Limited Company on February 19, 1990. The Company became a Public Limited Company on March 31, 1994 and changed the name to Kosian Finance Ltd with effect from April 15, 1994. Finally, the name of the Company was changed from Kosian Finance Ltd to Seven Hill Industries Ltd on August 26, 2013.The Company provides various financial related services in India. The Company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial services such as trading in shares and securities, investment, loans and advances. Apart from this, it is also present in the software trading. The Company provides financial service through a separate division in the name of Shivom Financial Services.During the year 2005-06, Kosian Industries started the activity of taking over and acquiring 100% equity share capital of Ideal Systems (ISPL), an ISO 9001-2000 certified software company to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.The Companys mission is to simplify finances, save money and time for millions of Indian businesses and people. It is a technology driven company that builds trusted, useful and insightful platforms for clients to run their finances and improve their relationship with money.

