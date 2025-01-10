To the Board of Directors of The Shahi Shipping Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Shahi Shipping Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters identified in our audit.

Emphasis of Matter

(a) The other financial assets in the Balance sheet includes Rs. 645.23 lakhs of interest subsidy receivable from Central Government and Inland Waterways Authority. To recover the same, the petition is pending. The ultimate outcome of the matter cannot presently be determined.

(b) The Trade payable are Rs. 208.66 Lakhs and Trade receivable of Rs. 177.22 Lakhs. The confirmations from creditors and debtors are not provided and hence we are unable give any opinion on trade payable and receivables.

(c) The Company has not established its internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company. Our opinion on the standalone financial results is modified to the extent for the above matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the annual financial results, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone annual financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone annual financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of an identified misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those book;

c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B" to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, which could result in any material foreseeable losses

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by company.

iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on our audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v). The Company has not declared any Dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a no feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shahi Shipping Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(b) The Company has a phased program for physical verification of the PPE for all locations. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable considering the size of the Company and nature of its PPE. Physical verification of the assets has been carried out by management during the year pursuant to the programme in that respect and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination, we report that title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date other than as stated under:

Description of property Gross carrying value Asset held in name of Whether held in name of promoter, director or their relative or employee Period during which it was not held in name of the company Reason for not being held in name of company Where ownership of Asset is in dispute, details of such dispute Office Premises 2.34 lakhs Shahi Finance Ltd Not applicable From the commencement of company None Not Applicable

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars (Office Premises) Amount Gross Block as at 31 March, 2024 2.34 Net Block as at 31 March, 2024 0.57

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year; (e) The Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder; ii) In respect of its Inventories: a) The Company is in Shipping business, therefore Clause of the above mentioned order regarding inventory and its physical verification, etc., do not apply in its case. The Company does purchase stores and spare parts for its ships & barges which are directly treated as consumed as and when supplied to its ships & barges.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets and movable Property, Plant and Equipment. In our opinion, the monthly statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account other than those set out below :-

(Amount in Lakhs)

BANK NAME LIMIT Rs. SECURITY QUARTER ENDING AMOUNT AS PER STATEMENT AMOUNT AS PER BOOKS DIFFERENCE REASON FOR DIFFERENCE SBI 684.00 Property, Net Book Debt June 23 548.87 -8.76 557.64 Provision against Debtors not considered in the statement submitted to bank SBI 684.00 Property, Net Book Debt Sept 23 606.19 34.08 572.10 SBI 684.00 Property, Net Book Debt Dec 23 527.99 -42.50 570.49 SBI 684.00 Property, Net Book Debt Mar 24 494.19 -37.14 531.33

(iii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firm or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189(2) of the act and hence sub clause (a) (b)

(c) of Paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

(V) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for any of the services rendered by the company.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the undisputed statutory dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, income-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable, have been generally regularly deposited by the Company during the year with the appropriate authorities except for following:

b) The extent of the arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at 31/03/2024 are of ESIC- Employee Contribution for Rs. 59,094; ESIC- Employers Contribution for Rs. 1,43,207 Provident Fund Employer Contribution- 2,17,985; Provident Fund Employee Contribution- 1,43,025 have been outstanding for a period more than six months.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute with appropriate authorities, other than State Below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Period to which Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is pending Amount (In Lakhs) GST Act Input Tax credit 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner 14.13 Service Tax Various issues 2009 To 2017 Appellate Tribunal 1093.49

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (ix)

In case of Borrowings,

(a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, governments or debenture holders. The company did not have any outstanding dues to debenture holders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) The Company has applied for Working Capital Term Loan under Guranteed Emergency Credit Line of Rs. 1.34 Crore and has not raised money by way of Initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(xii) In our opinion, company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. However, during the period under review, related party transactions were undertaken but no prior approval regarding the same were obtained from the audit committee as required under clause 23.2 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2015).

(xiv) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

We have considered, internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures (xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the period with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and no cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance.

(xx) Reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable as Section 135 does not apply to the company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shahi Shipping Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, . We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shahi Shipping Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the relia of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally bility accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company ;and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

Accordingly to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not established its internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March

31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the company. Our opinion is modified in respect of this matter.