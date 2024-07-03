SectorShipping
Open₹20
Prev. Close₹20.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.87
Day's High₹20.49
Day's Low₹19.38
52 Week's High₹29.03
52 Week's Low₹7.78
Book Value₹3.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.08
P/E29.57
EPS0.69
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.49
14.49
14.49
14.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.62
-11.21
-11.62
-11.53
Net Worth
5.87
3.28
2.87
2.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.33
8.14
16.62
19.11
yoy growth (%)
14.67
-51
-13.04
30.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.5
-1.92
-2.53
-1.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.39
-3.23
0.27
0.01
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.99
-1.82
-2.09
Tax paid
0.26
-0.07
0.82
-0.56
Working capital
-0.03
-15.25
-0.95
-5.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.67
-51
-13.04
30.94
Op profit growth
-80.38
-201.02
-45.08
66.11
EBIT growth
-70.46
-289.05
7.24
-254.4
Net profit growth
-65.74
-402.39
-299.4
-78.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
986.15
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.3
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.85
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.4
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Global Offshore Services Ltd
GLOBOFFS
121
|0
|315.42
|-2.17
|0
|7.26
|39.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Shahi
Non Executive Director
Anjali Shahi
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Omprakash Ramdhin Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N V Agandeswaran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shahi Shipping Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Partnership Firm in 1985, Shahi Shipping Ltd, was converted into a private limited company in 1990, and thereafter to a public limited company in Feb.93. The Company was promoted by Sarvesh Shahi, F M Koli and Rajesh Shahi. The Company operates in the field of transportation of cargo and lighter age operation in the inland water limits of any port of India. The Company owns 13 vessels and are operating with various private and Government bodies. The size of the vessels ranges between DWT 150 tons to DWT 1500 tons.The Company is one of the leading owners of self-propelled mini carriers on the West Coast of India and owns 14 carriers, of which one is a foreign going vessel. The Company acquired and run a dry dock with two carriers of 30,000 dwt each. It acquired newly constructed and fuel-efficient three mini bulk carriers of 2450 dwt each, which deployed along the coastal regions of India. The company, through their division, Shahi Containers, has entered into a strategic alliance with Handling Systems Company, Malaysia, a leading shipping agency house. Shahi Containers plans to acquire 50,000 containers by the end of the century, and plans to buy two container vessels for carrying containers between India and east Asia.In 1995-96, the company added two more vessels each having a tonnage of 2450 dwt at a cost of Rs 3.39 cr and Rs 3.42 cr respectively. In 1996-97, it acquired M V Royal Yamuna at a cost of Rs 3.33 crores and two more vessels costing Rs 710 lakhs
Read More
The Shahi Shipping Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shahi Shipping Ltd is ₹28.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shahi Shipping Ltd is 29.57 and 6.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shahi Shipping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shahi Shipping Ltd is ₹7.78 and ₹29.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shahi Shipping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.58%, 3 Years at 61.87%, 1 Year at 161.87%, 6 Month at 12.40%, 3 Month at -15.70% and 1 Month at -9.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.