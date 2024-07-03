Summary

Incorporated as Partnership Firm in 1985, Shahi Shipping Ltd, was converted into a private limited company in 1990, and thereafter to a public limited company in Feb.93. The Company was promoted by Sarvesh Shahi, F M Koli and Rajesh Shahi. The Company operates in the field of transportation of cargo and lighter age operation in the inland water limits of any port of India. The Company owns 13 vessels and are operating with various private and Government bodies. The size of the vessels ranges between DWT 150 tons to DWT 1500 tons.The Company is one of the leading owners of self-propelled mini carriers on the West Coast of India and owns 14 carriers, of which one is a foreign going vessel. The Company acquired and run a dry dock with two carriers of 30,000 dwt each. It acquired newly constructed and fuel-efficient three mini bulk carriers of 2450 dwt each, which deployed along the coastal regions of India. The company, through their division, Shahi Containers, has entered into a strategic alliance with Handling Systems Company, Malaysia, a leading shipping agency house. Shahi Containers plans to acquire 50,000 containers by the end of the century, and plans to buy two container vessels for carrying containers between India and east Asia.In 1995-96, the company added two more vessels each having a tonnage of 2450 dwt at a cost of Rs 3.39 cr and Rs 3.42 cr respectively. In 1996-97, it acquired M V Royal Yamuna at a cost of Rs 3.33 crores and two more vessels costing Rs 710 lakhs

Read More