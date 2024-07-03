iifl-logo-icon 1
Shahi Shipping Ltd Share Price

19.38
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

  • Open20
  • Day's High20.49
  • 52 Wk High29.03
  • Prev. Close20.4
  • Day's Low19.38
  • 52 Wk Low 7.78
  • Turnover (lac)1.87
  • P/E29.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.21
  • EPS0.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shahi Shipping Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

20

Prev. Close

20.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1.87

Day's High

20.49

Day's Low

19.38

52 Week's High

29.03

52 Week's Low

7.78

Book Value

3.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.08

P/E

29.57

EPS

0.69

Divi. Yield

0

Shahi Shipping Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shahi Shipping Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shahi Shipping Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shahi Shipping Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.49

14.49

14.49

14.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.62

-11.21

-11.62

-11.53

Net Worth

5.87

3.28

2.87

2.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.33

8.14

16.62

19.11

yoy growth (%)

14.67

-51

-13.04

30.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.5

-1.92

-2.53

-1.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.39

-3.23

0.27

0.01

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.99

-1.82

-2.09

Tax paid

0.26

-0.07

0.82

-0.56

Working capital

-0.03

-15.25

-0.95

-5.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.67

-51

-13.04

30.94

Op profit growth

-80.38

-201.02

-45.08

66.11

EBIT growth

-70.46

-289.05

7.24

-254.4

Net profit growth

-65.74

-402.39

-299.4

-78.22

No Record Found

Shahi Shipping Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

986.15

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.3

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.85

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.4

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Global Offshore Services Ltd

GLOBOFFS

121

0315.42-2.1707.2639.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shahi Shipping Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Shahi

Non Executive Director

Anjali Shahi

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Omprakash Ramdhin Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N V Agandeswaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shahi Shipping Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Partnership Firm in 1985, Shahi Shipping Ltd, was converted into a private limited company in 1990, and thereafter to a public limited company in Feb.93. The Company was promoted by Sarvesh Shahi, F M Koli and Rajesh Shahi. The Company operates in the field of transportation of cargo and lighter age operation in the inland water limits of any port of India. The Company owns 13 vessels and are operating with various private and Government bodies. The size of the vessels ranges between DWT 150 tons to DWT 1500 tons.The Company is one of the leading owners of self-propelled mini carriers on the West Coast of India and owns 14 carriers, of which one is a foreign going vessel. The Company acquired and run a dry dock with two carriers of 30,000 dwt each. It acquired newly constructed and fuel-efficient three mini bulk carriers of 2450 dwt each, which deployed along the coastal regions of India. The company, through their division, Shahi Containers, has entered into a strategic alliance with Handling Systems Company, Malaysia, a leading shipping agency house. Shahi Containers plans to acquire 50,000 containers by the end of the century, and plans to buy two container vessels for carrying containers between India and east Asia.In 1995-96, the company added two more vessels each having a tonnage of 2450 dwt at a cost of Rs 3.39 cr and Rs 3.42 cr respectively. In 1996-97, it acquired M V Royal Yamuna at a cost of Rs 3.33 crores and two more vessels costing Rs 710 lakhs
Company FAQs

What is the Shahi Shipping Ltd share price today?

The Shahi Shipping Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shahi Shipping Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shahi Shipping Ltd is ₹28.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shahi Shipping Ltd is 29.57 and 6.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shahi Shipping Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shahi Shipping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shahi Shipping Ltd is ₹7.78 and ₹29.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shahi Shipping Ltd?

Shahi Shipping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.58%, 3 Years at 61.87%, 1 Year at 161.87%, 6 Month at 12.40%, 3 Month at -15.70% and 1 Month at -9.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shahi Shipping Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shahi Shipping Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.89 %

