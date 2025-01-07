Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.33
8.14
16.62
19.11
yoy growth (%)
14.67
-51
-13.04
30.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.5
-1.92
-2.53
-1.98
As % of sales
16.13
23.65
15.24
10.36
Other costs
-8.18
-7.99
-12.32
-13.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.6
98.24
74.13
72.81
Operating profit
-0.34
-1.78
1.76
3.21
OPM
-3.74
-21.9
10.62
16.81
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.99
-1.82
-2.09
Interest expense
-0.66
-0.74
-1.04
-1.21
Other income
0.47
0.28
1.37
0.1
Profit before tax
-1.39
-3.23
0.27
0.01
Taxes
0.26
-0.07
0.82
-0.56
Tax rate
-18.7
2.42
302.6
-4,292.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.13
1.09
-0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.13
-3.31
1.09
-0.54
yoy growth (%)
-65.74
-402.39
-299.4
-78.22
NPM
-12.15
-40.68
6.59
-2.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.