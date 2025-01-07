iifl-logo-icon 1
Shahi Shipping Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.07
(-4.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.33

8.14

16.62

19.11

yoy growth (%)

14.67

-51

-13.04

30.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.5

-1.92

-2.53

-1.98

As % of sales

16.13

23.65

15.24

10.36

Other costs

-8.18

-7.99

-12.32

-13.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.6

98.24

74.13

72.81

Operating profit

-0.34

-1.78

1.76

3.21

OPM

-3.74

-21.9

10.62

16.81

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.99

-1.82

-2.09

Interest expense

-0.66

-0.74

-1.04

-1.21

Other income

0.47

0.28

1.37

0.1

Profit before tax

-1.39

-3.23

0.27

0.01

Taxes

0.26

-0.07

0.82

-0.56

Tax rate

-18.7

2.42

302.6

-4,292.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.13

1.09

-0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.13

-3.31

1.09

-0.54

yoy growth (%)

-65.74

-402.39

-299.4

-78.22

NPM

-12.15

-40.68

6.59

-2.87

