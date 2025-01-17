Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
953.4
|5.76
|14,101.11
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
204.9
|9.36
|9,374.23
|290.22
|0.25
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
389.75
|140.87
|869.29
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
34.37
|8.66
|677.64
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Global Offshore Services Ltd
GLOBOFFS
110.55
|0
|290.12
|-2.17
|0
|7.26
|39.56
