Shahi Shipping Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Shahi Shipping FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.39

-3.23

0.27

0.01

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.99

-1.82

-2.09

Tax paid

0.26

-0.07

0.82

-0.56

Working capital

-0.03

-15.25

-0.95

-5.41

Other operating items

Operating

-2.03

-19.55

-1.68

-8.05

Capital expenditure

0.01

-10.7

-0.74

-0.25

Free cash flow

-2.01

-30.25

-2.42

-8.31

Equity raised

-21.01

0.03

12.48

13.55

Investing

0

-0.08

0

0.04

Financing

9.64

7.62

10.45

15.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.38

-22.68

20.5

21.16

