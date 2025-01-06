Shahi Shipping Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.39
-3.23
0.27
0.01
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.99
-1.82
-2.09
Tax paid
0.26
-0.07
0.82
-0.56
Working capital
-0.03
-15.25
-0.95
-5.41
Other operating items
Operating
-2.03
-19.55
-1.68
-8.05
Capital expenditure
0.01
-10.7
-0.74
-0.25
Free cash flow
-2.01
-30.25
-2.42
-8.31
Equity raised
-21.01
0.03
12.48
13.55
Investing
0
-0.08
0
0.04
Financing
9.64
7.62
10.45
15.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.38
-22.68
20.5
21.16
