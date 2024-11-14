Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Shahi Shipping Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered office of the company situated at 404 4th Floor Abhay Steel House Baroda Street Masjid Bunder Mumbai- 400009 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: 1. Draft Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as Annexure -A. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 03:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 12 Jul 2024

Shahi Shipping Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financia Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the items of agenda as in the attached outcome. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, this is to inform, to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 06th August 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings: 1. Appointment of M/s HRU & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Meeting was commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. Kindly take the same in your records and oblige.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 9 May 2024

Shahi Shipping Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 at 12:00 noon. at the corporate office of the company situated at 404 Abhay Steel House 4th floor Baroda Street Mumbai- 400009 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: 1. Draft Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Independent Auditors Report of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31stMarch 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of chair In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Appointment of Wandrekar and Co (Chartered Accountant) as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. We do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. B.P. SHAH & CO (Chartered Accountants) have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. We hereby submit the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024