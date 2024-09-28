AGM 28/09/2024 We wish to inform you that 34th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 12:22 p.m. through electronic mode [Video Conferencing (VC) or any Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)] have transacted the business mentioned under the notice. Kindly take the same on record and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)