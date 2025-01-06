Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-55.26
16.17
10.9
4.07
Other operating items
Operating
-55.26
16.17
10.9
4.07
Capital expenditure
0.38
0.45
0.38
0.37
Free cash flow
-54.88
16.62
11.28
4.44
Equity raised
62.55
46.57
37.1
30.55
Investing
0.26
0
1.25
0
Financing
65.31
53.16
49.26
37.09
Dividends paid
0
0.6
0.5
0.5
Net in cash
73.24
116.95
99.39
72.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.