SectorFinance
Open₹707.8
Prev. Close₹699.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.21
Day's High₹707.8
Day's Low₹673.5
52 Week's High₹844.8
52 Week's Low₹407
Book Value₹205.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)522.25
P/E40.53
EPS17.25
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
8.69
11.62
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.81
69.54
46.02
40.25
Net Worth
96.81
78.23
57.64
45.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-55.26
16.17
10.9
4.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Minesh Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darshana Chauhan
Independent Director
Kamalkant A Keswani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vatsal Minesh Doshi
Non Executive Director
Ayushi M Doshi
Independent Director
Govind Keswani
Non Executive Director
Dhruvil Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shalibhadra Finance Ltd
Summary
Shalibhadra Finance Limited was incorporated on January 16, 1992. The Company is incorporated with an object to carry on the business of Financing. The Company is an asset finance company focusing on rural, semi-urban & other under banked geographies of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 40 branches, it offer wide range of customized retail products such as financing two wheelers, auto rickshaw, cars & consumer durables. It has conceptualized simple & speedy, small cap, asset financing products with high yields.During FY 18-19, company expanded its network into the state of Madhya Pradesh. Number of branches increased from 32 to 36.During FY 2019-20, Company expanded its network in Madhya Pradesh. Number of branches increased from 36 to 40.
Read More
The Shalibhadra Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹676.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd is ₹522.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd is 40.53 and 3.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalibhadra Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd is ₹407 and ₹844.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.43%, 3 Years at 79.39%, 1 Year at 55.71%, 6 Month at 11.02%, 3 Month at -12.44% and 1 Month at -1.56%.
