Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Share Price

676.3
(-3.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open707.8
  • Day's High707.8
  • 52 Wk High844.8
  • Prev. Close699.15
  • Day's Low673.5
  • 52 Wk Low 407
  • Turnover (lac)80.21
  • P/E40.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value205.51
  • EPS17.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)522.25
  • Div. Yield0.16
No Records Found

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

707.8

Prev. Close

699.15

Turnover(Lac.)

80.21

Day's High

707.8

Day's Low

673.5

52 Week's High

844.8

52 Week's Low

407

Book Value

205.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

522.25

P/E

40.53

EPS

17.25

Divi. Yield

0.16

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.79%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.13%

Non-Institutions: 40.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

8.69

11.62

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.81

69.54

46.02

40.25

Net Worth

96.81

78.23

57.64

45.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-55.26

16.17

10.9

4.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shalibhadra Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Minesh Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darshana Chauhan

Independent Director

Kamalkant A Keswani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vatsal Minesh Doshi

Non Executive Director

Ayushi M Doshi

Independent Director

Govind Keswani

Non Executive Director

Dhruvil Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shalibhadra Finance Ltd

Summary

Shalibhadra Finance Limited was incorporated on January 16, 1992. The Company is incorporated with an object to carry on the business of Financing. The Company is an asset finance company focusing on rural, semi-urban & other under banked geographies of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 40 branches, it offer wide range of customized retail products such as financing two wheelers, auto rickshaw, cars & consumer durables. It has conceptualized simple & speedy, small cap, asset financing products with high yields.During FY 18-19, company expanded its network into the state of Madhya Pradesh. Number of branches increased from 32 to 36.During FY 2019-20, Company expanded its network in Madhya Pradesh. Number of branches increased from 36 to 40.
Company FAQs

What is the Shalibhadra Finance Ltd share price today?

The Shalibhadra Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹676.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd is ₹522.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd is 40.53 and 3.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalibhadra Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd is ₹407 and ₹844.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd?

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.43%, 3 Years at 79.39%, 1 Year at 55.71%, 6 Month at 11.02%, 3 Month at -12.44% and 1 Month at -1.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.00 %
Institutions - 1.16 %
Public - 38.84 %

