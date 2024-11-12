Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 to consider and approve, inter alia: 1. To approve the un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter / Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the Half year ended on 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) We wish you to inform you that th Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i e Tuesday 12th November, 2024, 1 .Approve th Unaudited Finanacial Result of the company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liability and Cash Flow statement, 2 Limited Review report for the financial result of the company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 issued by statutory Auditors of the Comapny the meeting of Board of directors commenced at 3.30 pm to 19.15 pm (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Allotment of 5,78,100 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Promoter/ Promoter Group and Strategic Investors being Non-Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Post allotment of 1,44,000 Equity Shares; the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 7,00,00,000/- consisting of 70,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 7,14,40,000/- consisting of 71,44,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 5th September 2024 to inter alia 1. To finalize the day Date and Tine for convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; 2. To consider and approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting. 3. To adopt and approve the draft Board Report of the company along with corporate Governance report for the year ended 31st March 2024; 4. To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; 6. To consider and approve the appointment of Independent Directors; 7. To consider approve appointment/re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25; 8. Any other matter if required with permission of the Board. Kindly rake the same on record and oblige. With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, i.e., 5th September, 2024,

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to consider and transact the following business: 1. To take on record of Quarterly Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter if any. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. We wish you to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held on today i e Wednesday 14th August, 2024 had interalia 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with limited Review Report theron. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3.30 PM & concluded at 6.15 PM. Thanking You (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To discuss/ finalize the proposal for Issue of Equity Shares of the Company on Preferential Basis to Promoter and Promoter Group and Non Promoter (Strategic Investors) towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. 2) To adopt and approve the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3) To fix the day date time of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4) To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E-voting process for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 5) Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. Board of the Directors have considered and approved the following: 1. Increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from the existing Rs 7,00,00,000/- to Rs. 8,00,00,000/- 2. Company will issue and allot 754100 Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 631/- each (Face Value of Rs. 10 /- each) aggregating to the amount of Rs. 47,58,37,100/- to Promoter/ Promoter Group and Strategic Investors (Non-Promoters). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The above notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to consider and transact the following Business: 1. To take on record of audited quarterly financial result for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 & Audited financial Result for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any. 3. Any other matter if any. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held today May 28, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Statement for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2013 (SEBI Listing Reguations), we enclose herewith following : 1. Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited standalone Financial Result. Dividend Dividend have recommended payment of Dividend @12% i.e. Rs1.20 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to final approval by shareholders in their ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024