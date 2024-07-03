Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Summary

Shalibhadra Finance Limited was incorporated on January 16, 1992. The Company is incorporated with an object to carry on the business of Financing. The Company is an asset finance company focusing on rural, semi-urban & other under banked geographies of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 40 branches, it offer wide range of customized retail products such as financing two wheelers, auto rickshaw, cars & consumer durables. It has conceptualized simple & speedy, small cap, asset financing products with high yields.During FY 18-19, company expanded its network into the state of Madhya Pradesh. Number of branches increased from 32 to 36.During FY 2019-20, Company expanded its network in Madhya Pradesh. Number of branches increased from 36 to 40.