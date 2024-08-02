Board of the Directors have considered and approved the following: 1. Increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from the existing Rs 7,00,00,000/- to Rs. 8,00,00,000/- 2. Company will issue and allot 754100 Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 631/- each (Face Value of Rs. 10 /- each) aggregating to the amount of Rs. 47,58,37,100/- to Promoter/ Promoter Group and Strategic Investors (Non-Promoters). Reg 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) 2015 the register pf member & Share Transfer Book of company will remain closed from 22nd August 2024 to 28th August 2024 ( Both days inclusive) for taking record of the member of the company for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to held on 28th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2015, enclosed herewith is gist of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, 28th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Attached herewith is Scrutinizers Report on e-voting results for resolutions put to vote in EGM dated 28th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)