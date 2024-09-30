AGM 30/09/2024 Gist of Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 1 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for AGM held on 30th September 2024 attached. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)