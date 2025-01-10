Shalimar Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.19
-0.14
-0.06
0.05
Net Worth
2.81
2.86
2.94
3.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.81
2.86
2.94
3.05
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.21
2.25
2.34
2.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.5
3.5
2.65
2.65
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.29
-1.25
-0.31
-0.21
Cash
0.58
0.59
0.58
0.58
Total Assets
2.81
2.86
2.95
3.05
