Summary

Shalimar Agencies Limited was incorporated on 04th June, 1981 as a Public Limited Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 17th June, 1981 in Durga Enclave, Hyderabad. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of trading in shares, bonds and securities.The Company got Equity Shares listed on BSE Limited since 25th May 2016. It was already listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.During the Year under review 2019, Quebec Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd., (Acquirer) held 60.57% of shareholding in the Company.Quebec Tech Solutions LLP (formerly known as Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited) was holding 60.57% of shareholding in the Company. By virtue of takeover of the Company from M/s Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited by M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited. M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited, became the holding Company of the Company in 2021-22. Currently, the Company is in the Business of Computer and related Services & in the business of providing outsourcing services for all processes, sub Processes, transactions, activities and all other work performed by business in various industries within India and across the world. This includes those process or sub processes that are enabled by information technology. It also includes data, voice or video collection and processing, call centre services including in bound and out bound calling services of all kinds, technical support, managed d

Read More