SectorFinance
Open₹110.59
Prev. Close₹105.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹110.59
Day's Low₹110.59
52 Week's High₹105.33
52 Week's Low₹37.01
Book Value₹14.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)770.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.19
-0.14
-0.06
0.05
Net Worth
2.81
2.86
2.94
3.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.16
-0.22
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surabhi Dayal
Independent Director
Siva Prasad Gorthy
Independent Director
Mayank Puran Chandra Joshi
Whole-time Director
Vemuri Venkata Rajani Kumar
Independent Director
Gamini Aruna
Whole-time Director
Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli
Whole-time Director
Nomula Srinivas
Whole-time Director
Janaki Yarlagadda
Independent Director
Srikonda Anupama
Summary
Shalimar Agencies Limited was incorporated on 04th June, 1981 as a Public Limited Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 17th June, 1981 in Durga Enclave, Hyderabad. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of trading in shares, bonds and securities.The Company got Equity Shares listed on BSE Limited since 25th May 2016. It was already listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.During the Year under review 2019, Quebec Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd., (Acquirer) held 60.57% of shareholding in the Company.Quebec Tech Solutions LLP (formerly known as Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited) was holding 60.57% of shareholding in the Company. By virtue of takeover of the Company from M/s Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited by M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited. M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited, became the holding Company of the Company in 2021-22. Currently, the Company is in the Business of Computer and related Services & in the business of providing outsourcing services for all processes, sub Processes, transactions, activities and all other work performed by business in various industries within India and across the world. This includes those process or sub processes that are enabled by information technology. It also includes data, voice or video collection and processing, call centre services including in bound and out bound calling services of all kinds, technical support, managed d
The Shalimar Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd is ₹770.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Agencies Ltd is 0 and 7.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Agencies Ltd is ₹37.01 and ₹105.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shalimar Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.50%, 3 Years at 61.73%, 1 Year at 117.71%, 6 Month at 135.32%, 3 Month at 118.07% and 1 Month at 97.84%.
