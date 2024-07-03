iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalimar Agencies Ltd Share Price

110.59
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:05:00 AM

  • Open110.59
  • Day's High110.59
  • 52 Wk High105.33
  • Prev. Close105.33
  • Day's Low110.59
  • 52 Wk Low 37.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)770.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shalimar Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

110.59

Prev. Close

105.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

110.59

Day's Low

110.59

52 Week's High

105.33

52 Week's Low

37.01

Book Value

14.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

770.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shalimar Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Shalimar Agencies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shalimar Agencies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.23%

Non-Promoter- 37.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shalimar Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.19

-0.14

-0.06

0.05

Net Worth

2.81

2.86

2.94

3.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.16

-0.22

0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shalimar Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shalimar Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surabhi Dayal

Independent Director

Siva Prasad Gorthy

Independent Director

Mayank Puran Chandra Joshi

Whole-time Director

Vemuri Venkata Rajani Kumar

Independent Director

Gamini Aruna

Whole-time Director

Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli

Whole-time Director

Nomula Srinivas

Whole-time Director

Janaki Yarlagadda

Independent Director

Srikonda Anupama

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shalimar Agencies Ltd
Summary

Summary

Shalimar Agencies Limited was incorporated on 04th June, 1981 as a Public Limited Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 17th June, 1981 in Durga Enclave, Hyderabad. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of trading in shares, bonds and securities.The Company got Equity Shares listed on BSE Limited since 25th May 2016. It was already listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.During the Year under review 2019, Quebec Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd., (Acquirer) held 60.57% of shareholding in the Company.Quebec Tech Solutions LLP (formerly known as Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited) was holding 60.57% of shareholding in the Company. By virtue of takeover of the Company from M/s Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited by M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited. M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited, became the holding Company of the Company in 2021-22. Currently, the Company is in the Business of Computer and related Services & in the business of providing outsourcing services for all processes, sub Processes, transactions, activities and all other work performed by business in various industries within India and across the world. This includes those process or sub processes that are enabled by information technology. It also includes data, voice or video collection and processing, call centre services including in bound and out bound calling services of all kinds, technical support, managed d
Company FAQs

What is the Shalimar Agencies Ltd share price today?

The Shalimar Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd is ₹770.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Agencies Ltd is 0 and 7.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shalimar Agencies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Agencies Ltd is ₹37.01 and ₹105.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shalimar Agencies Ltd?

Shalimar Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.50%, 3 Years at 61.73%, 1 Year at 117.71%, 6 Month at 135.32%, 3 Month at 118.07% and 1 Month at 97.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shalimar Agencies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shalimar Agencies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.76 %

