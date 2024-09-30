|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|AGM ON 30.09.2024 With Reference to the above subject and Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M at Plot No.19, Sanali Spazio, Software unit Layout, Cyber Tower Area, Madhapur, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Shaikpet, - 500081 Telangana, India. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the voting results, in the prescribed format in respect of the votes cast through e-voting at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. A copy of the Scrutinizers Report is also enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
