Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Shalimar Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th Jan 2025 at 4.00 PM to consider and approve the following: 1. Consider the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable provisions and rules made there under. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Shalimar Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th Day of November 2024 at 05: 30 P.M at the Registered Office inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. We request you to take note of the same. Appointed Mr . Mohan Babu Karjela (DIN: 08570948) as Chairperson and Director (additional) of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Shalimar Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 09th of August 2024 at 04:00 P.M at the Registered Office 1. Discussed and Approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the 01st Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board has approved the allotment of 6,67,11,260 Equity Shares of the Company on a Preferential Basis for consideration other than cash through share swap (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby informed you the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday 17th June 2024 appoint M/s. JMT & Associates, Practicing Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 104167W) as statutory auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy arises due to resignation of previous statutory auditor i.e. M/s. P C N & Associates

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 3 May 2024

Shalimar Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 11th of May 2024 at 05:00 P.M at the Registered Office to: 1. Inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024; and Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Saturday, the 11th of May, 2024, inter-alia, have discussed and approved Audited Financials Results and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 2 May 2024

Shalimar Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 07th Day of May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following business items with the permission of the Chair if any: 1. Considering the proposal and to authorise /approve the Preferential Issue of Equity Shares for consideration other than cash as per the applicable regulations of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Fixing the date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for seeking shareholders approval for the above. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III - Part A), and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), please find herewith outcome of board meeting of Shalimar Agencies Limited (Company) held today i.e., on Tuesday, the 7th day of May, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 09.30P.M. at Registered Office of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 1 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III thereto, we wish to inform you appointment of Mr. Babu Edamalapati Purushotam as the Additional Director - Managing Director and Mr. Paritala Ravi Kumaras Chief Financial Officer (the CFO) and resignation of Ms. Aruna Gamini Yanamandra as Non Executive Independent Director and Mr. Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli, Director of the Company (copy of Resignation letter attached).

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024