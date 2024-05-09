Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III - Part A), and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), please find herewith outcome of board meeting of Shalimar Agencies Limited (Company) held today i.e., on Tuesday, the 7th day of May, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 09.30P.M. at Registered Office of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and applicable MCA Circulars, please find the enclosed herewith the clippings of newspaper advertisement publishedin Financial Express, All Edition in English and Prajadarbar, Hyderabad Edition in Telugu on 09th May,2024 in respect to Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members to be held on 3rd June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copies of the public notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and information on e-voting, published today i.e., 11th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF EGM TO BE HELD ON 03.06.2024 AT 04.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)