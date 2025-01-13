Shanti Spintex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.89
7.1
7.1
7.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.68
49
39.13
34.26
Net Worth
86.57
56.1
46.23
41.36
Minority Interest
Debt
22.21
41.77
48.69
42.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.73
7.38
5.98
5.45
Total Liabilities
117.51
105.25
100.9
89.6
Fixed Assets
67.32
64.15
53.16
56.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
45.14
34.25
42.59
24.68
Inventories
18.49
18.85
6.89
3.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
89.69
67.53
51.71
37.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.45
18.5
19.42
13.17
Sundry Creditors
-71.24
-66.66
-34.22
-28.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.25
-3.97
-1.2
-1.11
Cash
5.03
4.85
3.14
5.95
Total Assets
117.49
105.25
100.89
89.6
