Shanti Spintex Ltd Share Price

72
(3.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.5
  • Day's High74.4
  • 52 Wk High96.92
  • Prev. Close69.4
  • Day's Low69
  • 52 Wk Low 46.25
  • Turnover (lac)28.8
  • P/E9.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.25
  • EPS7.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.59
  • Div. Yield0
Shanti Spintex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

69.5

Prev. Close

69.4

Turnover(Lac.)

28.8

Day's High

74.4

Day's Low

69

52 Week's High

96.92

52 Week's Low

46.25

Book Value

51.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.59

P/E

9.53

EPS

7.28

Divi. Yield

0

Shanti Spintex Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shanti Spintex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shanti Spintex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:52 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.72%

Non-Institutions: 25.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shanti Spintex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.89

7.1

7.1

7.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.68

49

39.13

34.26

Net Worth

86.57

56.1

46.23

41.36

Minority Interest

Shanti Spintex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shanti Spintex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Kajal Hiren Patel

Non Executive Director

Nishant Shavjibhai Ramani

Independent Director

Jagrutiben Ghanshyambhai Virani

Independent Director

Jay Mansukh Shah

Independent Director

Vishal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Kalpit Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shanti Spintex Ltd

Summary

Shanti Spintex Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Shanti Spintex Private Limited on August 23, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Shanti Spintex Private Limited to Shanti Spintex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company manufacture various type of denim fabrics such as power stretch spandex denim, knit denim, light weight denim, rigid denim, over dyed denim and flat finish 3/1 denim. Their production facility has capability to produce grey fabrics in various designs suchas twill weave, knit dobby weave, structure dobby weave, broken twill weave and satin weave. It offer denim fabrics in diverse spectrum of shades such as indigo blue, IBST, sulphur black, sulphur grey, halogen blue and ecru colour which has weights ranging from 4.50 Oz/sq. yd to 14.50 Oz./sq. yd. and widths spanning from 62 (157cm) to 78 (198 cm).The Company was initially founded by Amit Bindal, Sanjay Bindal and Rajesh Bindal. In 2014, there existing Promoters, Mr. Bharat Bhushan Agarwal and Mr. Rikin Agarwal took over the Company. The Company began there business as a fabrics trading concern in F.Y. 2014-15. In year 2016-17, the Company started production fabric weaving unit at Dholi, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In 2017-18, it expanded the existing
Company FAQs

What is the Shanti Spintex Ltd share price today?

The Shanti Spintex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Spintex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Spintex Ltd is ₹121.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shanti Spintex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Spintex Ltd is 9.53 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shanti Spintex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Spintex Ltd is ₹46.25 and ₹96.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shanti Spintex Ltd?

Shanti Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.45%, 6 Month at 9.29%, 3 Month at 2.66% and 1 Month at 2.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shanti Spintex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shanti Spintex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.57 %
Institutions - 0.72 %
Public - 25.71 %

