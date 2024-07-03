SectorTextiles
Open₹69.5
Prev. Close₹69.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.8
Day's High₹74.4
Day's Low₹69
52 Week's High₹96.92
52 Week's Low₹46.25
Book Value₹51.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.59
P/E9.53
EPS7.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.89
7.1
7.1
7.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.68
49
39.13
34.26
Net Worth
86.57
56.1
46.23
41.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Kajal Hiren Patel
Non Executive Director
Nishant Shavjibhai Ramani
Independent Director
Jagrutiben Ghanshyambhai Virani
Independent Director
Jay Mansukh Shah
Independent Director
Vishal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Kalpit Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shanti Spintex Ltd
Summary
Shanti Spintex Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Shanti Spintex Private Limited on August 23, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Shanti Spintex Private Limited to Shanti Spintex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company manufacture various type of denim fabrics such as power stretch spandex denim, knit denim, light weight denim, rigid denim, over dyed denim and flat finish 3/1 denim. Their production facility has capability to produce grey fabrics in various designs suchas twill weave, knit dobby weave, structure dobby weave, broken twill weave and satin weave. It offer denim fabrics in diverse spectrum of shades such as indigo blue, IBST, sulphur black, sulphur grey, halogen blue and ecru colour which has weights ranging from 4.50 Oz/sq. yd to 14.50 Oz./sq. yd. and widths spanning from 62 (157cm) to 78 (198 cm).The Company was initially founded by Amit Bindal, Sanjay Bindal and Rajesh Bindal. In 2014, there existing Promoters, Mr. Bharat Bhushan Agarwal and Mr. Rikin Agarwal took over the Company. The Company began there business as a fabrics trading concern in F.Y. 2014-15. In year 2016-17, the Company started production fabric weaving unit at Dholi, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In 2017-18, it expanded the existing
Read More
The Shanti Spintex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Spintex Ltd is ₹121.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Spintex Ltd is 9.53 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Spintex Ltd is ₹46.25 and ₹96.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shanti Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.45%, 6 Month at 9.29%, 3 Month at 2.66% and 1 Month at 2.37%.
