Summary

Shanti Spintex Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Shanti Spintex Private Limited on August 23, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Shanti Spintex Private Limited to Shanti Spintex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company manufacture various type of denim fabrics such as power stretch spandex denim, knit denim, light weight denim, rigid denim, over dyed denim and flat finish 3/1 denim. Their production facility has capability to produce grey fabrics in various designs suchas twill weave, knit dobby weave, structure dobby weave, broken twill weave and satin weave. It offer denim fabrics in diverse spectrum of shades such as indigo blue, IBST, sulphur black, sulphur grey, halogen blue and ecru colour which has weights ranging from 4.50 Oz/sq. yd to 14.50 Oz./sq. yd. and widths spanning from 62 (157cm) to 78 (198 cm).The Company was initially founded by Amit Bindal, Sanjay Bindal and Rajesh Bindal. In 2014, there existing Promoters, Mr. Bharat Bhushan Agarwal and Mr. Rikin Agarwal took over the Company. The Company began there business as a fabrics trading concern in F.Y. 2014-15. In year 2016-17, the Company started production fabric weaving unit at Dholi, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In 2017-18, it expanded the existing

