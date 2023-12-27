Shanti Spintex Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The global denim fabric industry has demonstrated robust growth over the past year, driven by rising demand for high-quality, sustainable products. Increasing consumer awareness about sustainable fashion and advancements in textile manufacturing technologies have played pivotal roles in shaping industry trends. The market is characterized by intense competition, with players focusing on innovation and sustainability to differentiate their offerings.

The denim industry in India has shown significant growth over the past decade. It is one of the fastest-growing segments within the textile sector. The market size of the denim industry in India was valued at approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021 to 2026.

India is one of the largest producers of denim fabric globally and significant exporter of denim textiles. The country has a diverse production base, ranging from small-scale units to large integrated denim manufacturing plants.

Domestic consumption of denim in India has been steadily increasing due to changing fashion trends, rising disposable incomes, and a growing young population. Denim is increasingly becoming popular not just as casual wear but also in the formal and semi-formal segments.

Indian denim manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies to enhance productivity, improve quality, and reduce environmental impact. Sustainable denim manufacturing practices, such as waterless dyeing techniques and use of organic cotton, are gaining traction among Indian denim producers.

The future outlook for the Indian denim industry remains positive, driven by increasing demand from both domestic and international markets. Investments in capacity expansion, technological upgrades, and sustainable practices are expected to further propel growth in the coming years.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Shanti Spintex Limited is a leading denim fabric manufacturer, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Our strategic focus on leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices has enabled us to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Technology enables precise control over manufacturing processes, ensuring consistent quality in denim fabric production.

We are working towards innovative denim fabrics with unique properties such as stretchability, moisture-wicking, or enhanced durability. Offering differentiated products can attract niche markets and premium segments, thereby diversifying revenue streams.

We are adopting water-efficient dyeing and finishing techniques which reduces water consumption and minimizes wastewater discharge. This aligns with global sustainability goals and regulatory requirements, enhancing the companys reputation as a responsible corporate citizen.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In the past fiscal year, Shanti Spintex Limited has recorded significant growth in revenue and profitability. Key financial highlights include:

Revenue Growth: Our revenue increased by 36.65%, driven by strong demand for our denim fabrics.

Profitability: Net profit after tax improved by 28.56%, reflecting our operational efficiencies and effective cost management.

Return on Capital employed: ROCE increased by 34%, demonstrating the profitability and efficiency of a companys capital investments. It indicates how effectively a company is utilizing

its capital to generate profits.

Key Ratios:

Ratios F.Y 2023-2024 F.Y 2022-23 % Change Reason for the variance of 25% or more Debt-Equity Ratio 0.36 0.86 -58% Due to Increase in Equity and Reserve and surplus Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.44 1.34 7% Not Applicable Return on Equity Ratio 15%d> 21% -27% Due to Increase in Profit after Tax & Increase in Equity on 27.12.2023 due to IPO. Inventory turnover ratio 27.09 25.86 5% Not Applicable Trade Receivables turnover ratio 6.40 6.17 4% Not Applicable Trade payables turnover ratio 8.86 6.61 34% Increase in Purchase by 36% Net capital turnover ratio -17.19 -9.20 87% Not Applicable Net profit ratio 2.57 2.73 -6% Not Applicable Return on Capital employed 18% 13% 34% Due to Increase in Profit

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Our operational performance has been bolstered by several key initiatives:

Technology and Innovation: We have invested in cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, enhancing our production capabilities and ensuring the highest quality standards.

Product Development: Our R&D team has introduced innovative denim fabrics that cater to the latest fashion trends and consumer preferences.

Sustainability Initiatives: We have implemented measures to reduce waste, conserve energy, and utilize renewable resources, reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible

manufacturing.

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

To sustain our growth and competitive advantage, we have undertaken several strategic initiatives:

Market Expansion: Focus on current markets to increase our customer base, tap new market and increase geographical reach and customer base. Deploy additional field force of sales and

marketing representatives.

Partnerships: Maintaining cordial relationship with Suppliers, Customer and employees, developing efficient and timely delivery of products to build strong relationships with

customers.

Quality standards: Focus on consistently meeting quality standards, and provide desired & good quality products to enhance customer trust & maintain long term relationships.

Cost efficiency: Continue to strive for cost efficiency by targeting economies of scale for increased negotiating power on procurement.

CHALLENGES AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Despite our successes, we acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead:

Market Competition: The denim fabric market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. We continually innovate and improve our products to stay ahead.

Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in raw material prices can impact our cost structure. We employ strategic sourcing and long-term contracts to mitigate this risk.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with environmental and industry regulations is crucial. We ensure adherence through robust governance and regular audits.

OUTLOOK

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about our growth prospects. Our strategic focus on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence positions us well to capitalize on market opportunities. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value through continued investment in technology, expansion into new markets, and maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the past year has been a period of significant achievement for Shanti Spintex Limited. Our strong financial performance, strategic initiatives, and unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability have set a solid foundation for future growth.

We extend our gratitude to our shareholders, employees, and partners for their continued support and confidence in our vision.