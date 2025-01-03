Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 26 Dec 2024

Shanti Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 3rd Day of January 2025 at the corporate office of the Company at A-1601 Navratna Corporate Park Ambli Bopal Road Ahmedabad-380058 Gujarat to transact the following business: 1. To grant the leave of absence. 2. To take note of and confirm the minutes of the previous meeting. 3. To Accept the Resignation of Mr. Bhavik Talati from the post of the Non-Executive Director; 4. To Appoint Mrs. Urmila B. Agarwal as the Non-Executive Director. 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Please take note of the above-mentioned information for your reference. In continuation to Board Meeting intimation given on 26.12.2024, this is to inform you that in the board meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 3rd January, 2025, at the Corporate office of the Company situated at A-1601-1602, Navratna Corporate Park, Ambli Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380058 which commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded at 4:35 P.M has inter alia discussed: Resignation of Mr. Bhavik Talati Appointment of Mrs. Urmila B. Agarwal as an Additional Non-Executive Director With the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting following matter has been taken and has inter alia discussed: 1. Authorization to Open Demat Account (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025) Revised outcome: We would like to clarify that the appointment of the director is effective from 3rd January 2024. The initial Corporate Announcement contained a typographical error regarding the effective date. We have identified this error and are in the process of filing a revised Corporate Announcement with the correct details. We would like to clarify that the effective date of appointment of Mrs. Urmila B. Agarwal is 03.01.2024, the initial corporate announcement as filled on 03.01.2024 contains a typographical error regarding the effective date. We have identified this error and filling this revised corporate announcement in this regard. Requesting to kindly take note of the same and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Shanti Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To grant the leave of absence. 2. To take note of and confirm the minutes of the previous meeting. 3. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 4. To Review and Approve related party Transactions for the half year ended 30.09.2024 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. In continuation to Board Meeting intimation given on 4th November,2024, this is to inform you that in the board meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 14th November 2024, at the Corporate office started at 4:00 P.M and ended at 4:35 P.M has inter alia discussed: Approval of Financial Results: The board considered, approved, and took on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half-year ended on 30.09.2024 Approval of Related Party Transactions: The board reviewed and approved related party transactions for the half-year ended on 30.09.2024. With the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting following matter has been taken and has inter alia discussed: 1. Considered and approved the Internal Audit Report for the half-year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Considered and approved to finance the purchase of a vehicle for the official use of the Company. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Shanti Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 4th Day of October 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at A-1601 Navratna Corporate Park Ambli Bopal Road Ahmedabad-380058 Gujarat. We request you to kindly take the same on record. In continuation to Board Meeting intimation given on 30th September, 2024, this is to inform you that in the board meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 4th October, 2024, at the Corporate office of the Company situated at A-1601-1602, Navratna Corporate Park, Ambli Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380058 which commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded at 4:55 P.M has inter alia discussed: 1. Execution of Documents for Availing Cash Credit Limit: The Board considered and approved the proposal for availing a Cash Credit Limit from Punjab National Bank, Mid Corporate Center (MCC), Vanijya Bhavan, Kankaria, Ahmedabad, in accordance with the terms and conditions outlined in the sanction letter dated 29.06.2024. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Shanti Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To grant the leave of absence. 2. confirm the minutes of the previous meeting. 3. To consider and approve the Annual Report along with the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. 4. To Appoint M/s HDS & Associates practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company 5. To Regularize the appointment of Additional Independent Director Mrs. Monika G. Gupta (DIN: 07224521) by appointing her as an Independent Director of the Company 6. To Approve the Cost Audit Report for the financial year ending 31.03.2024 7. To consider calling the 14th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve the notice 8. To Authorize any of the director of the Company along with the Company Secretary to sign the e-forms as required to be filled with the Registrar of the Company (ROC) and do all such acts as may be necessary to give effect to the above said resolutions. 9. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. This is to inform you that in the board meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024, at the Corporate office which commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded at 4:25 P.M has inter alia discussed: 1. Approval of Annual Report and Directors Report 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer for AGM 3. Regularization of Appointment of Mrs. Monika G. Gupta as Independent Director 4. Approval of Cost Audit Report 5. Calling of 14th Annual General Meeting and Approval of Notice 6. Authorization to Sign e-Forms and Take Necessary Actions Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Shanti Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To grant the leave of absence. 2. To take note of and confirm the minutes of the previous meeting. 3. To accept the Resignation of Mrs. Sejal R. Agrawal from the post of Independent Director of the Company and Relinquishment from Committee Positions 4. To appoint Mrs. Monika G. Gupta as an Additional Independent Director and member of the committees to fill the vacancy. 5. To Re-appoint Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25 6. To appoint Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25 7. To Re-appoint Cost Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25 8. To Re- appoint Registrar & Share Transfer Agent 9. To Review the listing compliances for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 10. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. 1. The Board has accepted the resignation of Mrs. Sejal R. Agrawal from the post of Independent Director of the Company and from her positions in various committees. 2. Mrs. Monika G. Gupta has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director and member of the committees to fill the vacancy created by Mrs. Sejal R. Agrawals resignation. 3. The Secretarial Auditor has been re-appointed for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. An Internal Auditor has been appointed for the Financial Year 2024-25. . 5. The Cost Auditor has been re-appointed for the Financial Year 2024-25. 6. The Registrar & Share Transfer Agent has been re-appointed. 7. The Board has reviewed the listing compliances for the half-year and year ended 31.03.2024. You are requested to take note of the same This is to inform that M/s HDS & Associates has been repointed as the satutory Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2024-2025. Requesting to take note of the same. This to inform that we have Re-appointed M/s Mayur Chagganbhai Unddad and Co. as the Cost Auditor of our company for the F.Y 2024-25. Requesting to take note of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

Shanti Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board is scheduled to be held on Monday 13.05.2024 to transact the following business: 1. To grant the leave of absence. 2. To take note of and confirm the minutes of the previous meeting. 3. To consider and approve audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 4. To review the Compliance Certificate as required under Reg. 17(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 5. To review the Companies CSR spending for the year ended 31.03.2024 6. To take note of the Disclosure of Interest in Form MBP-1 7. To Review and Approve related party Transactions for F.Y. 2024-25 8. To take note of Form DIR-8 9. To consider and file Return of Deposit for the year ended 31.03.2024 10. To give General Authority to the Directors for Various Purposes. 11. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. In continuation to Board Meeting intimation given on 6th May,2024, this is to inform you that in the board meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 13th May 2024, at the Corporate office of the Company situated at A-1601-1602, Navratna Corporate Park, Ambli Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380058 which commenced at 4:08 P.M and concluded at 5:27 P.M We wish to inform you that an inadvertent clerical and typographical error has been identified in the data submitted under the head Half Year Ended 31.03.2023 in our previous communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). We are currently in the process of rectifying this error and ensuring the accuracy of the data. Rest assured, we will upload the corrected and final results at the earliest possible time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this oversight and appreciate your understanding in this matter. Thank you for your attention to this issue. There has been inadvertent clerical and typographical error in the data submitted under the head Half Year Ended 31.03.2023 in our previous communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). We have rectified the same in this report. Due to some clerical error there were some error in the half year un-audited result of 31.03.2023 figures, company has now revised the same and highlighted the changes with * marks. We have received a query from the exchange to revise the format of the Segment wise reporting, in response of the same we are filling the revised financial results with revised format of the Segment reporting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024