TO,

THE MEMBERS OF SHARANAM INFRAPROJECT AND TRADING LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SHARANAM INFRAPROJECT AND TRADING LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Auditors Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31/03/2024, and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information as and when made available to us and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance (TCWG)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position , financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We give in the Annexure A statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31/03/2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as 31/03/2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

FOR A. K. OSTWAL & CO. (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :0107200W Date : 30/05/2024 AMIT M AJAGIYA Place : Ahmedabad Partner M.No. : 140574 UDIN : 24140574BKAEV O9468

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of SHARANAM INFRAPROJECT AND TRADING LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHARANAM INFRAPROJECT AND TRADING LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amout the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR A. K. OSTWAL & CO. (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :0107200W Date : 30/05/2024 AMIT M AJAGIYA Place : Ahmedabad Partner M.No. : 140574 UDIN : 24140574BKAEV O9468

ANNEXURE- A

Reports under The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) for the year ended on 31st March 2024

To,

The Members of SHARANAM INFRAPROJECT AND TRADING LIMITED

We report that:-

Sl. No. Comment Required on Auditors Opinion on Following Matter Auditors Remark i (a) (A) Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.? The company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. i (a) (B) Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets. i (b) Whether these Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervels; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts? The company has not produced any evidence of Physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment before us for verification. i (c) Whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company, if not,provide the details thereof According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, There are no such property with the company. i (d) Whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer; specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. i (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii (a) Inventory and other current assets Whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such ver1f1cat1on by the management 1s appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not1ced and 1f so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account? As The company was not carrying any Inventories during the year, Physical verification of inventory has not been conducted by the management. 11 (b) Whether during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanct1oned work1ng cap1tal l1m1ts in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or f1nanc1al 1nst1tut1ons on the bas1s of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements f1led by the company w1th such banks or f1nanc1al 1nst1tut1ons are 1n agreement w1th the books of account of the Company, 1f not, give details; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. (111) Investment, Loans or Advances by Company Whether dur1ng the year the company has made 1nvestments 1n, prov1ded any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to compan1es, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, if so, The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the companies Act- 2013. 111 (a) whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate- The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. 111 (a) (A) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. 111 (a) (B) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. 111 (b) Whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. The Company has not made any investment, provideed any guarantee or given any security. 111 (c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular? The loans granted are re-payable on demand. As informed, the company has not demanded repayment of any such loan during the year, thus, there has been no default on the part of the parties to whom the money has been lent. 111 (d) If the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest? There is no overdue amount of loans. m (e) Whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties, if so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans]; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party. iii (f) Whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. (iv) Loan to Directors and Investment by the Company In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security whether provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide the details thereof. According to the information and explanation given to us and as per scrutiny of accounts done by us, it was affirmed that the company does not have any grant of loan. making investment and providing guarantee and security as per the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. (v) Deposits Accepted by the Company In respect of deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with, if not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; if an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not The company has not accepted any Deposits hence the directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Section 73 to 76 or any relevent provisions of the Co panies act and Rules made thereunder are not applicable. (vi) Maintenance of Cost records Whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained? To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the company. vii (a) Statutory Dues Whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated? According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income tax, sales tax, customs duty, wealth tax, service tax, excise duty, sales tax and cess that have been not been deposited on amount of any dispute. vii (b) Where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned There is no dispute with the revenue auhorities regarding any duty or tax payable. (viii) Disclosure of Undisclosed Transactions Whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix (a) Loans or Other Borrowings Whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, if yes, the period and the amount of default to be reported in the format given Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank of debenture holders. ix (b) Whether the company is a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. ix (c) Whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported; According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. ix (d) Whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes, if yes, the nature and amount to be indicated; According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that Fund of Rs. 16.84 Lakhs have been raised on short-term basis by the Company for the business expenditure of the company ix (e) Whether the company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case; According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. ix (f) Whether the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised; According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. X (a) Money raised by IPO, FPOs Whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer {including debt instruments) and term loans were applied for the purposes for which those are raised. If not, the details together with delays or default and subsequent rectification? if any, as may be applicable, be reported. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer {including debt instruments) and term loans. Hence this clause is not applicable. x (b) Whether the company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, if not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of noncompliance; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. xi (a) Reporting of Fraud During the Year Whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, if yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us no such fraud noticed or reported during the year. xi (b) Whether any report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. xi (c) Whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company; As per explanation given to us by management, The auditor has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. xii (a) Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio Whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability? As per information and records available with us The company is not Nidhi Company. xii (b) Whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent. unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability; According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable xii (c) Whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period. (xiii) Related party transactions Whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards? All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv (a) Internal audit system Whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has not any internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. xiv (b) Whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor; The Company has not produced any Internal Audit report before us for the verification. (xv) Non cash transactions Whether the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with? The company has entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. xvi (a) Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934 and if so, whether the registration has been obtained? The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act. xvi (b) Whether the company has conducted any NonBanking Financial of Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934; The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xvi (c) Whether the company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, if so, whether it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC, and in case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria; The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. xvi (d) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, if yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group; According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. (xvii) Cash Losses Whether the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, if so, state the amount of cash losses; The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 16.41 Lakhs during the current Year and there is no Cash Loss in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) Consideration of outgoing auditors Whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, if so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors; There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. (xix) Material uncertainty in relation to realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. xx (a) Compliance of CSR Whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.