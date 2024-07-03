iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Share Price

1.04
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

  • Open1.1
  • Day's High1.12
  • 52 Wk High1.25
  • Prev. Close1.09
  • Day's Low1.04
  • 52 Wk Low 0.43
  • Turnover (lac)16.62
  • P/E109
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.98
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.4
  • Div. Yield0
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

1.1

Prev. Close

1.09

Turnover(Lac.)

16.62

Day's High

1.12

Day's Low

1.04

52 Week's High

1.25

52 Week's Low

0.43

Book Value

0.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.4

P/E

109

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-1.47

-1.29

-1.32

Net Worth

10.56

3.53

3.71

3.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.46

0

0.18

0.09

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

89.55

39.04

Raw materials

-0.43

0

0

-0.02

As % of sales

93.15

0

0

23.04

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.12

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.1

-0.08

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.14

-0.31

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

89.55

39.04

Op profit growth

-106.72

23.78

735.82

-208.81

EBIT growth

-103.9

25.49

-7,833.43

-88.08

Net profit growth

-102.91

25.32

-40,888.29

-96.75

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jinesh Deepakkumar Mistry

Independent Director

Jitendra Parmar

Managing Director

Suraj Dineshbhai Nakrani

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Sharma

Independent Director

Riddhiben Kevinkumar Tilva

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd

Summary

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Skyhigh Projects Limited on February 5, 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited on 29 July, 2015. The Company engaged in supply chain distribution of various steel products in Gujarat & nearby states. Since, the Company was not significantly operative, but post new professional management on boarding, it has arrived to a decision to enter and trade and fill Gap in Supply chain management for steel products in Gujarat. Earlier, the Company operated in the business of trading of textile.
Company FAQs

What is the Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd share price today?

The Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd is ₹62.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd is 109 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd is ₹0.43 and ₹1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd?

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.61%, 3 Years at -5.70%, 1 Year at 60.29%, 6 Month at 109.62%, 3 Month at 57.97% and 1 Month at 51.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

