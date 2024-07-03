Summary

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Skyhigh Projects Limited on February 5, 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited on 29 July, 2015. The Company engaged in supply chain distribution of various steel products in Gujarat & nearby states. Since, the Company was not significantly operative, but post new professional management on boarding, it has arrived to a decision to enter and trade and fill Gap in Supply chain management for steel products in Gujarat. Earlier, the Company operated in the business of trading of textile.

