SectorRetail
Open₹1.1
Prev. Close₹1.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.62
Day's High₹1.12
Day's Low₹1.04
52 Week's High₹1.25
52 Week's Low₹0.43
Book Value₹0.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.4
P/E109
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-1.47
-1.29
-1.32
Net Worth
10.56
3.53
3.71
3.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.46
0
0.18
0.09
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
89.55
39.04
Raw materials
-0.43
0
0
-0.02
As % of sales
93.15
0
0
23.04
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.12
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.1
-0.08
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.14
-0.31
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
89.55
39.04
Op profit growth
-106.72
23.78
735.82
-208.81
EBIT growth
-103.9
25.49
-7,833.43
-88.08
Net profit growth
-102.91
25.32
-40,888.29
-96.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jinesh Deepakkumar Mistry
Independent Director
Jitendra Parmar
Managing Director
Suraj Dineshbhai Nakrani
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Sharma
Independent Director
Riddhiben Kevinkumar Tilva
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd
Summary
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Skyhigh Projects Limited on February 5, 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited on 29 July, 2015. The Company engaged in supply chain distribution of various steel products in Gujarat & nearby states. Since, the Company was not significantly operative, but post new professional management on boarding, it has arrived to a decision to enter and trade and fill Gap in Supply chain management for steel products in Gujarat. Earlier, the Company operated in the business of trading of textile.
The Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd is ₹62.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd is 109 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd is ₹0.43 and ₹1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.61%, 3 Years at -5.70%, 1 Year at 60.29%, 6 Month at 109.62%, 3 Month at 57.97% and 1 Month at 51.39%.
