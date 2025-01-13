Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-1.47
-1.29
-1.32
Net Worth
10.56
3.53
3.71
3.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.69
0.22
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.25
3.75
3.77
3.74
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
11.15
3.69
3.66
3.64
Inventories
2.29
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.7
1.73
1.73
1.65
Debtor Days
1,303.92
Other Current Assets
20.22
2.49
2.47
2.48
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.49
-0.51
-0.49
Creditor Days
387.22
Other Current Liabilities
-14
-0.04
-0.03
0
Cash
0.05
0.02
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
11.24
3.76
3.76
3.75
