iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

0.99
(-1.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-1.47

-1.29

-1.32

Net Worth

10.56

3.53

3.71

3.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0.69

0.22

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.25

3.75

3.77

3.74

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

11.15

3.69

3.66

3.64

Inventories

2.29

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.7

1.73

1.73

1.65

Debtor Days

1,303.92

Other Current Assets

20.22

2.49

2.47

2.48

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.49

-0.51

-0.49

Creditor Days

387.22

Other Current Liabilities

-14

-0.04

-0.03

0

Cash

0.05

0.02

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

11.24

3.76

3.76

3.75

Sharanam Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.