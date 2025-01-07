Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.46
0
0.18
0.09
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
89.55
39.04
Raw materials
-0.43
0
0
-0.02
As % of sales
93.15
0
0
23.04
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.12
-0.02
As % of sales
0.17
0
67.25
25.13
Other costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.13
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.24
0
75.86
61.6
Operating profit
0
-0.09
-0.07
0
OPM
1.42
0
-43.12
-9.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-1.52
-1.4
0
-1.44
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0
-0.1
-0.08
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-24.99
0
0
-80.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.1
-0.08
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.1
-0.08
0
yoy growth (%)
-102.91
25.32
-40,888.29
-96.75
NPM
0.63
0
-43.75
0.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.