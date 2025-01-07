iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.03
(-0.96%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.46

0

0.18

0.09

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

89.55

39.04

Raw materials

-0.43

0

0

-0.02

As % of sales

93.15

0

0

23.04

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.12

-0.02

As % of sales

0.17

0

67.25

25.13

Other costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.13

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.24

0

75.86

61.6

Operating profit

0

-0.09

-0.07

0

OPM

1.42

0

-43.12

-9.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-1.52

-1.4

0

-1.44

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0

-0.1

-0.08

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-24.99

0

0

-80.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.1

-0.08

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.1

-0.08

0

yoy growth (%)

-102.91

25.32

-40,888.29

-96.75

NPM

0.63

0

-43.75

0.2

