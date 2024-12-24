iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Board Meeting

0.99
(-1.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Sharanam Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
As per Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 1st January, 2025
Board Meeting24 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop A-915 The Capital Opposite Hetarth Party Plot Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad Gujarat India - 380060 for discussion consideration and approval of: 1.The brief term of Rights Issue including Equity shares to be offered through the issue issue price per equity share Right entitlement ratio Terms of Payment etc. 2.Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Rights Issue. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 24h December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop A915, The Capital, Opposite Hetarth Party Plot, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380060, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:20 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Issue of 48,00,09,600 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Re. 1.00/- per equity share aggregating upto Rs. 48,00,09,600/- to all the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on Rights (Rights Issue) as on the Record date, in consultation with the Rights Issue Committee. The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I. Further, this announcement is submitted to the reference of Board meeting held on 15th October, 2024 and the link of the earlier announcement is https://www.bseindia.com/xmldata/corpfiling/AttachHis/7778e900-9fe2-4837-8d49-038634a5f7f7.pdf Record Date i.e. Tuesday, 31st December, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of 4 Rights Equity Shares for every 1 fully paid-up Equity share held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on Rights basis (Rights Issue). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at Shop A-915 The Capital Opposite Hetarth Party Plot Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad Gujarat India 380 060 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. The appointment of Mr. Pratikkumar Shamjibhai Bhalodiya as Managing Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 3. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on Monday, 11th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M., is now rescheduled to Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at registered address of the Company i.e. Shop A-915, The Capital, Opposite Hetarth Party Plot, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380 060 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. The appointment of Mr. Pratikkumar Shamjibhai Bhalodiya as Managing Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 3. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Kindly find the attached outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of Equity shares of the Company on Rights basis. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday 15th October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop A-915, The Capital, Opposite Hetarth Party Plot, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 060, which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved Issue of [ ] Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. [ ] per Equity Share aggregating upto Rs. 49.00 Crores to all the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the Record date (to be determined by the Board in due course) on Rights basis (Rights Issue). The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
outcome and intimation under regulation 30
Board Meeting16 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Rescheduling of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., Monday, 22nd July, 2024
Board Meeting16 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis. Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Finacial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 along with Auditors report Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 6:00 P. M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B- 418, Sobo Center, A Block, 4th Floor, Sobo Center, Bopal, Ahmedabad, Daskroi, Gujarat, India, 380058, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) In reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 30th May, 2024 at Registered office of the company situated at B- 418, Sobo Center, A Block, 4th Floor, Sobo Center, Bopal, Ahmedabad-380058, Daskroi, Gujarat, India, which commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:50 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015.
Board Meeting23 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for change of Registered office
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 303 Earth Arise Nr. Y.M.C.A. Club S. G. Road Makarba Vejalpur Ahmedabad 380051 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 12th February, 2024 at Registered office of the company situated at 303, Earth Arise, Nr. Y.M.C.A. Club, S. G. Road, Makarba, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad - 380 051, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Sharanam Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.