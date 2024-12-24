Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop A-915 The Capital Opposite Hetarth Party Plot Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad Gujarat India - 380060 for discussion consideration and approval of: 1.The brief term of Rights Issue including Equity shares to be offered through the issue issue price per equity share Right entitlement ratio Terms of Payment etc. 2.Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Rights Issue. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 24h December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop A915, The Capital, Opposite Hetarth Party Plot, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380060, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:20 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Issue of 48,00,09,600 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Re. 1.00/- per equity share aggregating upto Rs. 48,00,09,600/- to all the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on Rights (Rights Issue) as on the Record date, in consultation with the Rights Issue Committee. The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I. Further, this announcement is submitted to the reference of Board meeting held on 15th October, 2024 and the link of the earlier announcement is https://www.bseindia.com/xmldata/corpfiling/AttachHis/7778e900-9fe2-4837-8d49-038634a5f7f7.pdf Record Date i.e. Tuesday, 31st December, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of 4 Rights Equity Shares for every 1 fully paid-up Equity share held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on Rights basis (Rights Issue). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)

Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at Shop A-915 The Capital Opposite Hetarth Party Plot Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad Gujarat India 380 060 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. The appointment of Mr. Pratikkumar Shamjibhai Bhalodiya as Managing Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 3. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on Monday, 11th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M., is now rescheduled to Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at registered address of the Company i.e. Shop A-915, The Capital, Opposite Hetarth Party Plot, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380 060 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. The appointment of Mr. Pratikkumar Shamjibhai Bhalodiya as Managing Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 3. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Kindly find the attached outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of Equity shares of the Company on Rights basis. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday 15th October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop A-915, The Capital, Opposite Hetarth Party Plot, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 060, which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved Issue of [ ] Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. [ ] per Equity Share aggregating upto Rs. 49.00 Crores to all the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the Record date (to be determined by the Board in due course) on Rights basis (Rights Issue). The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)

Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Rescheduling of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/08/2024)

Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis. Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)

Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Finacial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 along with Auditors report Sharanam Infraproject And Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 6:00 P. M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B- 418, Sobo Center, A Block, 4th Floor, Sobo Center, Bopal, Ahmedabad, Daskroi, Gujarat, India, 380058, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) In reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 30th May, 2024 at Registered office of the company situated at B- 418, Sobo Center, A Block, 4th Floor, Sobo Center, Bopal, Ahmedabad-380058, Daskroi, Gujarat, India, which commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:50 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

