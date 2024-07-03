iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Company Summary

0.99
(-1.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Summary

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Skyhigh Projects Limited on February 5, 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited on 29 July, 2015. The Company engaged in supply chain distribution of various steel products in Gujarat & nearby states. Since, the Company was not significantly operative, but post new professional management on boarding, it has arrived to a decision to enter and trade and fill Gap in Supply chain management for steel products in Gujarat. Earlier, the Company operated in the business of trading of textile.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.