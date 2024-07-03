Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Skyhigh Projects Limited on February 5, 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Limited on 29 July, 2015. The Company engaged in supply chain distribution of various steel products in Gujarat & nearby states. Since, the Company was not significantly operative, but post new professional management on boarding, it has arrived to a decision to enter and trade and fill Gap in Supply chain management for steel products in Gujarat. Earlier, the Company operated in the business of trading of textile.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.