Sharp Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

0.73
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:11:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.21

24.21

24.21

24.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.15

4.15

4.14

4.16

Net Worth

28.36

28.36

28.35

28.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.36

28.36

28.35

28.37

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.08

24.08

24.08

24.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.91

1.56

1.9

-0.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.29

0.03

0.03

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.25

3.26

3.16

0.21

Sundry Creditors

-2.47

-1.58

-1.13

-0.97

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.15

-0.16

-0.16

Cash

3.36

2.71

2.36

1.43

Total Assets

28.35

28.35

28.34

24.59

