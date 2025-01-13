Sharp Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.21
24.21
24.21
24.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.15
4.15
4.14
4.16
Net Worth
28.36
28.36
28.35
28.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.36
28.36
28.35
28.37
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.08
24.08
24.08
24.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.91
1.56
1.9
-0.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.29
0.03
0.03
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.25
3.26
3.16
0.21
Sundry Creditors
-2.47
-1.58
-1.13
-0.97
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.15
-0.16
-0.16
Cash
3.36
2.71
2.36
1.43
Total Assets
28.35
28.35
28.34
24.59
