SectorFinance
Open₹0.77
Prev. Close₹0.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.54
Day's High₹0.79
Day's Low₹0.77
52 Week's High₹0.97
52 Week's Low₹0.65
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.21
24.21
24.21
24.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.15
4.15
4.14
4.16
Net Worth
28.36
28.36
28.35
28.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0
0.34
-3.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sandip Kumar Bej
Non Executive Director
Sujit Kumar Panda
Managing Director
Sagarmal Nahata
Independent Director
Malti Jaiswal
Independent Director
Ajay Pratap Singh
Non Executive Director
Rishi Kant Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Adya Ojha
Independent Director
Basanti Roy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharp Investments Ltd
Summary
Sharp Investments Limited was incorporated on 28th November, 1977 in West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated 4 January, 1978.The Company is a non deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company has been in the business of providing financial services since inception. It is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an, NBFC, the Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services. It offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients with a one stop financial solution comprising of Working capital loans and loan. As an integrated financial services platform, it offer clients lending against demat shares, finance consultancy, loan against immovable properties and allied products. This service platform allows the Company to leverage relationships across the lines of businesses and industry and product knowledge by providing multi-channel delivery systems to client base, thereby increasing their ability to cross-sell our services.The Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of investment in shares & securities etc. and obtained registration wit
The Sharp Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharp Investments Ltd is ₹18.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharp Investments Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharp Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharp Investments Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharp Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.23%, 3 Years at -41.92%, 1 Year at -4.94%, 6 Month at -14.44%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -6.10%.
