This is to inform you that the register of members and share transfer books of the company shall remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 and annual general meeting(AGM) of the company to be held on 30th September,2024 at 10.00 am at its registered office. Proceeding of the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR),2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)