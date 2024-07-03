Sharp Investments Ltd Summary

Sharp Investments Limited was incorporated on 28th November, 1977 in West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated 4 January, 1978.The Company is a non deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company has been in the business of providing financial services since inception. It is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an, NBFC, the Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services. It offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients with a one stop financial solution comprising of Working capital loans and loan. As an integrated financial services platform, it offer clients lending against demat shares, finance consultancy, loan against immovable properties and allied products. This service platform allows the Company to leverage relationships across the lines of businesses and industry and product knowledge by providing multi-channel delivery systems to client base, thereby increasing their ability to cross-sell our services.The Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of investment in shares & securities etc. and obtained registration with RBI as a Non-Banking Financial Company. At present, it is engaged into loan and investment in shares.Later on, in 2006 Mr. Sagar Mal Nahata, Ms. Kanak Nahata, M/s. S M Nahata (HUF),in the year 2009 Mr. Siddharth Nahata, acquired majority stake in the Company and assumed control over the Company.