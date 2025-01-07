iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

46
(-2.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.09

2.09

1.53

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.13

2.05

0.29

0

Net Worth

3.22

4.14

1.82

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

1.57

1.21

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.81

5.35

1.83

0.01

Fixed Assets

1.4

0.11

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.08

0

0

Networking Capital

3.1

4.6

1.42

0

Inventories

2.05

1.38

0.36

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.92

1.21

0.9

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.84

2.46

0.69

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.43

-0.2

-0.37

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.25

-0.16

0

Cash

0.22

0.55

0.38

0.01

Total Assets

4.8

5.34

1.83

0.01

