Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.09
2.09
1.53
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.13
2.05
0.29
0
Net Worth
3.22
4.14
1.82
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
1.57
1.21
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.81
5.35
1.83
0.01
Fixed Assets
1.4
0.11
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
3.1
4.6
1.42
0
Inventories
2.05
1.38
0.36
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.92
1.21
0.9
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.84
2.46
0.69
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.43
-0.2
-0.37
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.25
-0.16
0
Cash
0.22
0.55
0.38
0.01
Total Assets
4.8
5.34
1.83
0.01
