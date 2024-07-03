iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd Share Price

47
(2.17%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.5
  • Day's High47
  • 52 Wk High47
  • Prev. Close46
  • Day's Low46.5
  • 52 Wk Low 38.1
  • Turnover (lac)8.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.81
  • Div. Yield0
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

46.5

Prev. Close

46

Turnover(Lac.)

8.46

Day's High

47

Day's Low

46.5

52 Week's High

47

52 Week's Low

38.1

Book Value

15.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.41%

Non-Promoter- 26.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.09

2.09

1.53

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.13

2.05

0.29

0

Net Worth

3.22

4.14

1.82

0.01

Minority Interest

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hitesh Karnawat

Whole-time Director

Lalit Ghewarchand Karnawat

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mayuri Karnawat

Independent Director

Adesh Bhansali

Independent Director

Praveen Kumar Bokariya

Independent Director

Neelabh Gotecha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ratika Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd

Summary

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on March 08, 2021 as Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company has acquired the entire running business of M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern of the Promoter Mr. Hitesh Karnawat vide Business Transfer Agreement dated June 01, 2021. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name changed from Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited to Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 27, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern was started by Promoter, Mr. Hitesh Karnawat in the year 2016 and is engaged in business of trading of furniture and handicrafts items in the State of Rajasthan. Later the Firm started processing & finishing furniture and handicrafts items including manufacturing through job work by third party. The Company is engaged in processing of semi-finished furniture products into finished products and manufacturing through job work of furniture and handicraft items. The Company specializes in developing a qualitative range of Industrial Furniture and Restaurant and Cafe Furniture which includes Chairs, Dining Sets, Dining Tables, Stools and Canteen Furniture, Garden and Outdoor Furniture, Vintage Furniture, Mirror Frames, Wall Clocks and various
Company FAQs

What is the Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd is ₹9.81 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd is 0 and 3.05 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd is ₹38.1 and ₹47 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd?

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 1.24%, 1 Year at 22.20%, 6 Month at 10.59%, 3 Month at 7.06% and 1 Month at 7.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.58 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

