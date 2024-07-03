Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹46.5
Prev. Close₹46
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.46
Day's High₹47
Day's Low₹46.5
52 Week's High₹47
52 Week's Low₹38.1
Book Value₹15.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.09
2.09
1.53
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.13
2.05
0.29
0
Net Worth
3.22
4.14
1.82
0.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hitesh Karnawat
Whole-time Director
Lalit Ghewarchand Karnawat
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mayuri Karnawat
Independent Director
Adesh Bhansali
Independent Director
Praveen Kumar Bokariya
Independent Director
Neelabh Gotecha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ratika Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd
Summary
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on March 08, 2021 as Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company has acquired the entire running business of M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern of the Promoter Mr. Hitesh Karnawat vide Business Transfer Agreement dated June 01, 2021. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name changed from Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited to Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 27, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern was started by Promoter, Mr. Hitesh Karnawat in the year 2016 and is engaged in business of trading of furniture and handicrafts items in the State of Rajasthan. Later the Firm started processing & finishing furniture and handicrafts items including manufacturing through job work by third party. The Company is engaged in processing of semi-finished furniture products into finished products and manufacturing through job work of furniture and handicraft items. The Company specializes in developing a qualitative range of Industrial Furniture and Restaurant and Cafe Furniture which includes Chairs, Dining Sets, Dining Tables, Stools and Canteen Furniture, Garden and Outdoor Furniture, Vintage Furniture, Mirror Frames, Wall Clocks and various
The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd is ₹9.81 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd is 0 and 3.05 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd is ₹38.1 and ₹47 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 1.24%, 1 Year at 22.20%, 6 Month at 10.59%, 3 Month at 7.06% and 1 Month at 7.18%.
