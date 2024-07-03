Summary

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on March 08, 2021 as Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company has acquired the entire running business of M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern of the Promoter Mr. Hitesh Karnawat vide Business Transfer Agreement dated June 01, 2021. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name changed from Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited to Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 27, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern was started by Promoter, Mr. Hitesh Karnawat in the year 2016 and is engaged in business of trading of furniture and handicrafts items in the State of Rajasthan. Later the Firm started processing & finishing furniture and handicrafts items including manufacturing through job work by third party. The Company is engaged in processing of semi-finished furniture products into finished products and manufacturing through job work of furniture and handicraft items. The Company specializes in developing a qualitative range of Industrial Furniture and Restaurant and Cafe Furniture which includes Chairs, Dining Sets, Dining Tables, Stools and Canteen Furniture, Garden and Outdoor Furniture, Vintage Furniture, Mirror Frames, Wall Clocks and various

