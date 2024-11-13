Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review report for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and outcome of Board Meeting as per regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR,) 2015

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Director at their meeting held today (i.e. July 23, 2024), has approved the appointment of Mrs. Monika Gandhi (ACS 37372) as the Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. July 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024