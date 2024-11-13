iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

Shashwat Furnis. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review report for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and outcome of Board Meeting as per regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR,) 2015
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Director at their meeting held today (i.e. July 23, 2024), has approved the appointment of Mrs. Monika Gandhi (ACS 37372) as the Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. July 23, 2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 and to take on record Audit Report thereon. Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited has submitted to BSE the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited has submitted to BSE the outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

