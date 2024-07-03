Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd Summary

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on March 08, 2021 as Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company has acquired the entire running business of M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern of the Promoter Mr. Hitesh Karnawat vide Business Transfer Agreement dated June 01, 2021. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name changed from Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Private Limited to Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 27, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.M/s. Handicrafts Village, sole proprietorship concern was started by Promoter, Mr. Hitesh Karnawat in the year 2016 and is engaged in business of trading of furniture and handicrafts items in the State of Rajasthan. Later the Firm started processing & finishing furniture and handicrafts items including manufacturing through job work by third party. The Company is engaged in processing of semi-finished furniture products into finished products and manufacturing through job work of furniture and handicraft items. The Company specializes in developing a qualitative range of Industrial Furniture and Restaurant and Cafe Furniture which includes Chairs, Dining Sets, Dining Tables, Stools and Canteen Furniture, Garden and Outdoor Furniture, Vintage Furniture, Mirror Frames, Wall Clocks and various other decoration & handicrafts objects. The Company is instrumental in presenting a wide assortment of exclusively designed products, such as Restaurant Furniture, Cafe Furniture, and Metal Furniture. The expert professionals are devoted to developing an exclusive product range capable to gain a nationwide appreciation for its remarkable finish, unique designs, trendy color combinations, flawless detailing, unbreakable quality and higher durability.The Company launched its Initial Public Offering of 5,58,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2.51 Crores in April, 2022. The Companys proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of customers and based on which it place the order of products to manufacturer having the requisite manufacturing facilities. The Company source products from reliable manufacturers of the market. It purchase the order in semi-finished condition and then process the same by finishing, assembling and repairing turning them into finished products. Also, the Company purchase raw material and manufacture through job work from third party. The Company make further sales to wholesalers, retailers and customers through online platforms such as Indiamart, Trade India, Exporter India etc.The Company has implemented advanced technology that equips to design and develop decorative items with various processes. Its products are cherished by the corporate sector and widely utilized for gifting and decorative purpose in the hospitality industry. The Company owe rapid growth to the allied support of leading vendors to source premium quality products.