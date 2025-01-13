iifl-logo-icon 1
Shelter Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

57
(-0.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:13:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.56

7.74

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.26

6.81

8.32

6.63

Net Worth

35.82

14.55

8.8

7.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0.57

1.78

0.13

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.12

0.1

0.1

Total Liabilities

36.39

16.45

9.03

7.21

Fixed Assets

4.26

2.52

2.01

1.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.68

0.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0

0

Networking Capital

27.05

13.5

6.25

4.6

Inventories

9.93

7.96

5.67

4.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.85

8.19

1.61

0.76

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.8

2.34

2.78

2.81

Sundry Creditors

-0.71

-0.47

-0.32

-0.31

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.82

-4.52

-3.49

-2.68

Cash

5.04

0.43

0.1

0.37

Total Assets

36.39

16.45

9.04

7.22

