Shelter Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.56
7.74
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.26
6.81
8.32
6.63
Net Worth
35.82
14.55
8.8
7.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0.57
1.78
0.13
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.12
0.1
0.1
Total Liabilities
36.39
16.45
9.03
7.21
Fixed Assets
4.26
2.52
2.01
1.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.68
0.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
27.05
13.5
6.25
4.6
Inventories
9.93
7.96
5.67
4.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.85
8.19
1.61
0.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.8
2.34
2.78
2.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.71
-0.47
-0.32
-0.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.82
-4.52
-3.49
-2.68
Cash
5.04
0.43
0.1
0.37
Total Assets
36.39
16.45
9.04
7.22
