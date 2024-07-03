iifl-logo-icon 1
Shelter Pharma Ltd Share Price

62.7
(2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open60.65
  • Day's High64
  • 52 Wk High80.9
  • Prev. Close61.35
  • Day's Low58
  • 52 Wk Low 41.1
  • Turnover (lac)156.12
  • P/E11.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.16
  • EPS5.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shelter Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

60.65

Prev. Close

61.35

Turnover(Lac.)

156.12

Day's High

64

Day's Low

58

52 Week's High

80.9

52 Week's Low

41.1

Book Value

30.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.48

P/E

11.28

EPS

5.44

Divi. Yield

0

Shelter Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.33

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shelter Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shelter Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.96%

Non-Promoter- 45.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shelter Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.56

7.74

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.26

6.81

8.32

6.63

Net Worth

35.82

14.55

8.8

7.11

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shelter Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shelter Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shelter Pharma Ltd

Summary

Shelter Pharma Ltd originally named as Shelter Pharmacy, was converted from a Partnership Firm M/s Shelter Pharma to a Public Limited Company under the name Shelter Pharma Limited on 12 October, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company is being promoted by Mr. Mustaqim Nisarahmed Sabugar and Mr. Shakil Nisarahmed Sabugar. The Company primarily focuses in manufacturing of ayurvedic and herbal products with well-built presence in Human Pharma as well as Veterinary space. The Company started with a few products about decades back. However, over a period of time, it has added products to portfolio through in-house R & D efforts backed by sound knowledge of Ayurveda. The business was slowly expanded from local presence in Himmatnagar to well spread presence in the State of Gujarat. The Company remained a family enterprise before incorporation of the Company with a consolidated position in Gujarat. Introduction of new generation of promoters, set up of new companies around 2007 brought new ideas and aspirations to the business. The Company has reworked its organizational structure, product portfolio, distribution network, pricing, packaging and internal processes. It also invested substantially in strengthening infrastructure with fresh fund infusion to improve its manufacturing capacity in Himmatnagar. Apart from these, it sources required raw material from nearby villages, directly from farmers. It has long relationships with farmers, giving an assured supply of
Company FAQs

What is the Shelter Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Shelter Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shelter Pharma Ltd is ₹72.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shelter Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shelter Pharma Ltd is 11.28 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shelter Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shelter Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shelter Pharma Ltd is ₹41.1 and ₹80.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shelter Pharma Ltd?

Shelter Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.32%, 6 Month at 23.52%, 3 Month at 37.71% and 1 Month at 14.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shelter Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shelter Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.03 %

