Summary

Shelter Pharma Ltd originally named as Shelter Pharmacy, was converted from a Partnership Firm M/s Shelter Pharma to a Public Limited Company under the name Shelter Pharma Limited on 12 October, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company is being promoted by Mr. Mustaqim Nisarahmed Sabugar and Mr. Shakil Nisarahmed Sabugar. The Company primarily focuses in manufacturing of ayurvedic and herbal products with well-built presence in Human Pharma as well as Veterinary space. The Company started with a few products about decades back. However, over a period of time, it has added products to portfolio through in-house R & D efforts backed by sound knowledge of Ayurveda. The business was slowly expanded from local presence in Himmatnagar to well spread presence in the State of Gujarat. The Company remained a family enterprise before incorporation of the Company with a consolidated position in Gujarat. Introduction of new generation of promoters, set up of new companies around 2007 brought new ideas and aspirations to the business. The Company has reworked its organizational structure, product portfolio, distribution network, pricing, packaging and internal processes. It also invested substantially in strengthening infrastructure with fresh fund infusion to improve its manufacturing capacity in Himmatnagar. Apart from these, it sources required raw material from nearby villages, directly from farmers. It has long relationships with farmers, giving an assured supply of

