SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹60.65
Prev. Close₹61.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹156.12
Day's High₹64
Day's Low₹58
52 Week's High₹80.9
52 Week's Low₹41.1
Book Value₹30.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.48
P/E11.28
EPS5.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.56
7.74
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.26
6.81
8.32
6.63
Net Worth
35.82
14.55
8.8
7.11
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Shelter Pharma Ltd
Summary
Shelter Pharma Ltd originally named as Shelter Pharmacy, was converted from a Partnership Firm M/s Shelter Pharma to a Public Limited Company under the name Shelter Pharma Limited on 12 October, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company is being promoted by Mr. Mustaqim Nisarahmed Sabugar and Mr. Shakil Nisarahmed Sabugar. The Company primarily focuses in manufacturing of ayurvedic and herbal products with well-built presence in Human Pharma as well as Veterinary space. The Company started with a few products about decades back. However, over a period of time, it has added products to portfolio through in-house R & D efforts backed by sound knowledge of Ayurveda. The business was slowly expanded from local presence in Himmatnagar to well spread presence in the State of Gujarat. The Company remained a family enterprise before incorporation of the Company with a consolidated position in Gujarat. Introduction of new generation of promoters, set up of new companies around 2007 brought new ideas and aspirations to the business. The Company has reworked its organizational structure, product portfolio, distribution network, pricing, packaging and internal processes. It also invested substantially in strengthening infrastructure with fresh fund infusion to improve its manufacturing capacity in Himmatnagar. Apart from these, it sources required raw material from nearby villages, directly from farmers. It has long relationships with farmers, giving an assured supply of
The Shelter Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shelter Pharma Ltd is ₹72.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shelter Pharma Ltd is 11.28 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shelter Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shelter Pharma Ltd is ₹41.1 and ₹80.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shelter Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.32%, 6 Month at 23.52%, 3 Month at 37.71% and 1 Month at 14.18%.
