|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Board in its meeting dated 07th September, 2024 approved final dividend at the rate of 3.30% subject to approval of Member at 17th AGM Proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Declaration of Voting result and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.