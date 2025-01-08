|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|Shelter Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising through the issue of equity shares of the Company on Rights Basis to existing equity shareholders of the Company as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such regulatory and/or statutory approvals as may be applicable Intimation of Trading window closure for Board Meeting dated 08th January, 2024 for proposal of fundraising through right issue Raising of Funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each through Right Issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 50,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Crore Only) to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on record date (to be determined by the Board in due course) subject to the receipt of statutory/regulatory approvals, as may be applicable in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and other applicable law. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Shelter Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 Approval of Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Shelter Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Draft Notice for calling 17th Annual General Meeting 2. To Approve the Draft of Directors Report 3. To Recommendation a final dividend @ 3.3% (i.e Rs. 0.33/-) per equity share of Rs. 10/- 4. To consider and approve the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company 5. To consider and approve a change in terms of payment of remuneration to Mr. Mustaqim Nisarahmed Sabugar Managing Director (Din: 01456841) of the company 6. To consider and approve a change in terms of payment of remuneration of Mr. Shakil Nisarahmed Sabugar Whole-Time Director (Din: 01474868) of the company Board in its meeting dated 07th September, 2024 approved final dividend at the rate of 3.30% subject to approval of Member at 17th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Resignation And Appointment of Internal Auditor
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Shelter Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the half year ended and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor M/S Murtuza Mandorwala & Associates for the financial year 2024-2025 Approval of Audited Financial Result for Half year and Financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Reappointment of Internal Auditor M/S Altaf Sachora & Co for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
