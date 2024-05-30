<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of Shikhar Consultants Limited Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shikhar Consultants

Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31-03-2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under including the accounting standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s

Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

8. We draw your attention to the Note 21 to the financial statements, regarding The company suspended on Bombay Stock Exchange since long time. Provision has been made in books of account in respect of fees and penalties which may be levied on the Company for aforesaid non-compliances. Any fees and penalties that may be levied by the Stock Exchange or SEBI for such non compliances cannot presently be determined.

Qualified Opinion

9. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the indeterminate effects of the matter described in para 8 above, in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31-03-2024, and its profit and loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10.As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016’, issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act

(hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

11.As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; and

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31-03-2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31-03-2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31-03-2024 which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31-03-2024.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31-03-2024.

For RDB and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. Number: 135005W

CA Aniket Baldawa Partner Membership No. :149821

Place: Ahmednagar Date: 30-05-2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in paragraph 11(f) of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of Shikhar Consultants Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended 31-03-2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shikhar Consultants Limited ("the Company") as of 31-03-2024.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31-03-2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For RDB and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. Number: 135005W

CA Aniket Baldawa Partner Membership No. : 149821

Place: Ahmednagar Date: 30-05-2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in paragraph 10 of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of Shikhar Consultants Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended 31-03-2024

i. The Company does not own any immovable properties as disclosed in Note [7] on fixed assets to the financial statements. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. No discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records.

iii. During the year, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service-tax, duty of customs, and duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. As the Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution or bank or Government, nor has it issued any debentures as at the balance sheet date, the provisions of Clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

xi. The Company has not paid / provided for Managerial remuneration during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Further, the Company constitute an Audit Committee under Section 177 of the Act to review and approve the related party transaction at arm’s length price.

xiv. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is required to, and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as an NBFI.

For RDB and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. Number:135005W

CA Aniket Baldawa Partner Membership No. : 149821