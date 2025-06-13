SectorFinance
Open₹1.8
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹1.8
Day's Low₹1.8
52 Week's High₹1.8
52 Week's Low₹1.8
Book Value₹4.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.54
4.54
4.54
4.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.62
-2.12
-2.01
-2
Net Worth
1.92
2.42
2.53
2.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.01
0.09
-0.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,364.2
|39.54
|5,81,918.22
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,027
|207.68
|3,23,876.74
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
295.8
|343.95
|1,87,930.15
|97.14
|0.17
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
140.45
|28.2
|1,83,547.17
|1,681.87
|0.57
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
14,085.6
|121.34
|1,56,758.64
|90.72
|0.66
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rajesh Shriniwas Daga
Managing Director
Jeetmal Ramkaran Asawa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Radheshyam Bang
Additional Director
Balaji Prithviraj Singh
Additional Director
Ganesh Shrinivas Zawar
Additional Director
Rutu Lodha
A/41 Nandjyot Indl Estate,
Andheri-Kurla Road Andheri (E),
Maharashtra - 400072
Tel: 91-22-28518641-42
Website: http://www.shikarconsultants.com
Email: shikharconsultants2@gmail.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Shikhar Consultants (SCL) was incorporated in 1992 by Babulal Agarwal, the chairman of the company, along with Bharat Deora. SCL is engaged in fee-based financial services like advice to public issues...
Reports by Shikhar Consultants Ltd
