iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shikhar Consultants Ltd Share Price

1.8
(0%)
Jun 12, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.8
  • Day's High1.8
  • 52 Wk High1.8
  • Day's Low1.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shikhar Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.8

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

1.8

Day's Low

1.8

52 Week's High

1.8

52 Week's Low

1.8

Book Value

4.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shikhar Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shikhar Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shikhar Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

13 Jun, 2025|12:24 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shikhar Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.54

4.54

4.54

4.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.62

-2.12

-2.01

-2

Net Worth

1.92

2.42

2.53

2.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.01

0.09

-0.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shikhar Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

9,364.2

39.545,81,918.223,940.440.615,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,027

207.683,23,876.747.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

295.8

343.951,87,930.1597.140.17151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

140.45

28.21,83,547.171,681.870.576,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

14,085.6

121.341,56,758.6490.720.66138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shikhar Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rajesh Shriniwas Daga

Managing Director

Jeetmal Ramkaran Asawa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Radheshyam Bang

Additional Director

Balaji Prithviraj Singh

Additional Director

Ganesh Shrinivas Zawar

Additional Director

Rutu Lodha

Registered Office

A/41 Nandjyot Indl Estate,

Andheri-Kurla Road Andheri (E),

Maharashtra - 400072

Tel: 91-22-28518641-42

Website: http://www.shikarconsultants.com

Email: shikharconsultants2@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Shikhar Consultants (SCL) was incorporated in 1992 by Babulal Agarwal, the chairman of the company, along with Bharat Deora. SCL is engaged in fee-based financial services like advice to public issues...
Read More

Reports by Shikhar Consultants Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shikhar Consultants Ltd share price today?

The Shikhar Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shikhar Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shikhar Consultants Ltd is ₹0.82 Cr. as of 12 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shikhar Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shikhar Consultants Ltd is 0 and 0.45 as of 12 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shikhar Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shikhar Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shikhar Consultants Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹1.8 as of 12 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shikhar Consultants Ltd?

Shikhar Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shikhar Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shikhar Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shikhar Consultants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.