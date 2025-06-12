Shikhar Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.54
4.54
4.54
4.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.62
-2.12
-2.01
-2
Net Worth
1.92
2.42
2.53
2.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.84
0.29
0.16
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.76
2.71
2.69
2.73
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.75
2.7
2.68
2.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.91
2.81
2.82
2.81
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.04
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.11
-0.1
-0.06
Cash
0.01
0
0
0
Total Assets
2.76
2.7
2.68
2.71
