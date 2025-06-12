iifl-logo
Shikhar Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

1.8
(0%)
Jun 12, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.54

4.54

4.54

4.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.62

-2.12

-2.01

-2

Net Worth

1.92

2.42

2.53

2.54

Minority Interest

Debt

0.84

0.29

0.16

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.76

2.71

2.69

2.73

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.75

2.7

2.68

2.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.91

2.81

2.82

2.81

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.04

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.11

-0.1

-0.06

Cash

0.01

0

0

0

Total Assets

2.76

2.7

2.68

2.71

Shikhar Cons. : related Articles

No Record Found

